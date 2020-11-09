Announced topline data from the Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of ZN-c5, its investigational oral SERD, in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer; Phase 2 trial expected to initiate in H1 2021
Entered into a clinical collaboration with Eli Lilly to evaluate ZN-c5 in combination with abemaciclib, a CDK4 and 6 inhibitor
Raised an additional ~$166.0 million in gross proceeds from recent follow-on offering
NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and highlighted recent corporate accomplishments.
“We are proud of the clinical progress we have made this quarter, making meaningful strides in the advancement of our broad oncology pipeline,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “In July, we announced positive topline results from the Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of our lead candidate, ZN-c5, with a clinical benefit rate of 40%. Based on this candidate’s favorable tolerability and encouraging anti-tumor activity, we are preparing to initiate the Phase 2 trial in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in the first half of 2021.”
Continued Dr. Sun, “In addition to our multiple ongoing studies, we remain on track to initiate a Phase 1b trial of ZN-c5 and Verzenio® (abemaciclib) in collaboration with Eli Lilly, as well as a Phase 1 combination trial with ZN-c3 and a chemotherapy agent before year-end. Supported by our recent financing, we maintain a strong position for sustained clinical and strategic growth and look forward to expanding the breadth of our pipeline with the hopes of bringing transformative cancer treatments to patients.”
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.
For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the development, potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates in the Unites States and globally, plans and timing for the initiation of and the release of data from our clinical trials and our ability to meet other key milestones, activities in connection with our collaborations with Eli Lilly, the anticipated direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 on our business and operations, and the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has adversely impacted and may continue to adversely impact our business, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials; our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of our lead product candidate; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Successor to Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per unit and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development
|$
|24,670
|$
|10,739
|$
|55,380
|$
|26,517
|General and administrative
|10,097
|1,844
|23,162
|5,423
|Total operating expenses
|34,767
|12,583
|78,542
|31,940
|Operating loss
|(34,767
|)
|(12,583
|)
|(78,542
|)
|(31,940
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Investment and other income, net
|120
|12
|368
|123
|Net loss before income taxes
|(34,647
|)
|(12,571
|)
|(78,174
|)
|(31,817
|)
|Income tax expense
|18
|1
|18
|15
|Net loss
|(34,665
|)
|(12,572
|)
|(78,192
|)
|(31,832
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(110
|)
|(228
|)
|(654
|)
|(675
|)
|Net loss attributable to Zentalis
|$
|(34,555
|)
|$
|(12,344
|)
|$
|(77,538
|)
|$
|(31,157
|)
|Net loss per common share outstanding, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(3.21
|)
|$
|—
|Net loss per Class A common unit outstanding, basic and diluted
|$
|—
|$
|(2.20
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(5.56
|)
|Common shares/units used in computing net loss per share/Class A common unit, basic and diluted
|37,959
|5,601
|24,143
|5,601
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Successor to Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC)
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|As of
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|367,436
|$
|67,246
|Working capital (1)
|348,830
|53,994
|Total assets
|393,233
|87,481
|Total liabilities
|27,400
|19,060
|Convertible preferred units
|—
|141,706
|Total Zentalis equity (deficit)
|365,833
|(73,285
|)
|(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities.
