SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on its clinical activities.
Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “The third quarter saw great progress being made on multiple fronts for ASLAN. We resumed our multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of ASLAN004 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and quickly completed recruitment of the second cohort, which we believe is an indicator of the scale of the unmet need we aim to address in atopic dermatitis. Recruitment of the third cohort is underway from sites in the US, Australia and Singapore, and we expect to announce new, unblinded data in early 2021. The move of our primary listing to the US is now complete and aligned with our plans to initiate a global Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis in 2021 and new clinical studies of ASLAN003 in autoimmune disease.”
Third quarter 2020 financial highlights
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET1
(in US dollars)
|December 31, 2019
(audited)
|September 30, 2020
(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,203,031
|$
|12,060,285
|Prepayments
|68,923
|341,979
|Total current assets
|22,271,954
|12,402,264
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|68,256
|59,002
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|132,160
|57,829
|Property, plant and equipment
|38,333
|19,942
|Right-of-use assets
|727,866
|528,751
|Intangible assets
|2,845
|402
|Refundable deposits
|108,076
|108,542
|Total non-current assets
|1,077,536
|774,468
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|23,349,490
|$
|13,176,732
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade payables
|$
|1,871,843
|$
|2,248,833
|Other payables
|3,246,842
|2,575,322
|Lease Liabilities - current
|264,543
|207,212
|Other current liabilities
|-
|918,150
|Total current liabilities
|5,383,228
|5,949,517
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|262,350
|262,350
|Long-term borrowings
|17,065,305
|17,499,074
|Long-term borrowing from related parties
|566,176
|603,704
|Lease liabilities - non-current
|490,835
|351,935
|Other non-current liabilities
|184,870
|253,596
|Total non-current liabilities
|18,569,536
|18,970,659
|Total liabilities
|23,952,764
|24,920,176
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
|Ordinary shares
|61,366,844
|61,366,844
|Capital surplus
|116,495,710
|116,495,710
|Accumulated deficits
|(179,484,825
|)
|(189,966,716
|)
|Other reserves
|(55,084
|)
|(129,415
|)
|Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
|(1,677,355
|)
|(12,233,577
|)
|NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|1,074,081
|490,133
|Total equity
|(603,274
|)
|(11,743,444
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|23,349,490
|$
|13,176,732
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)1
(in US dollars, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|NET REVENUE
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|3,000,000
|$
|-
|COST OF REVENUE
|-
|-
|(425,000
|)
|-
|GROSS PROFIT
|-
|-
|2,575,000
|-
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,111,697
|)
|(1,347,487
|)
|(5,253,502
|)
|(4,135,910
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(4,145,827
|)
|(2,185,322
|)
|(13,883,992
|)
|(6,432,497
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(5,257,524
|)
|(3,532,809
|)
|(19,137,494
|)
|(10,568,407
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(5,257,524
|)
|(3,532,809
|)
|(16,562,494
|)
|(10,568,407
|)
|NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
|Interest income
|206
|222
|144,417
|438
|Other gains and losses
|199,054
|(199,005
|)
|(38,290
|)
|192,430
|Finance costs
|(206,596
|)
|(243,516
|)
|(608,502
|)
|(921,153
|)
|Total non-operating income and expenses
|(7,336
|)
|(442,299
|)
|(502,375
|)
|(728,285
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(5,264,860
|)
|(3,975,108
|)
|(17,064,869
|)
|(11,296,692
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|79,710
|230,853
|(395,290
|)
|230,853
|NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(5,185,150
|)
|(3,744,255
|)
|(17,460,159
|)
|(11,065,839
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Unrealized loss on investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(9,046
|)
|-
|(9,046
|)
|(74,331
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|$
|(5,194,196
|)
|$
|(3,744,255
|)
|$
|(17,469,205
|)
|$
|(11,140,170
|)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
|Stockholders of the Company
|$
|(5,194,196
|)
|$
|(3,476,002
|)
|$
|(17,460,159
|)
|$
|(10,481,891
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(268,253
|)
|-
|(583,948
|)
|$
|(5,194,196
|)
|$
|(3,744,255
|)
|$
|(17,460,159
|)
|$
|(11,065,839
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
|Stockholders of the Company
|$
|(5,194,196
|)
|$
|(3,476,002
|)
|$
|(17,469,205
|)
|$
|(10,556,222
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(268,253
|)
|-
|(583,948
|)
|$
|(5,194,196
|)
|$
|(3,744,255
|)
|$
|(17,469,205
|)
|$
|(11,140,170
|)
|LOSS PER SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighed-avg. shares outstanding (in thousands)
|160,249
|189,955
|160,249
|189,955
1 Financial Statements in US dollars are prepared by the Company and are unaudited as of September 30, 2020.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.
Forward looking statements
This release and the accompanying financial information, if any, contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialise ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the safety and efficacy of ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials and clinical trial results for ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the potential for ASLAN004 to deliver a best-in-disease treatment for people with atopic dermatitis; the potential for ASLAN003 to have a best in class profile as a potent oral DHODH inhibitor targeting autoimmune indications; the potential for ASLAN003 to be a treatment for COVID-19 and other viral infections; and the scale of the unmet need in atopic dermatitis. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020.
All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.
