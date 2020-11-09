Company Secures Three-Year Renewal of License and Supply Agreement with Lannett, A Generics Pharmaceutical Company, for Manufacturing of Verelan PM®, Verelan SR® and Verapamil PM
Strong Technical Performance Delivered Multiple New Contract Wins; Customers Benefiting from Recro’s Single Source Capabilities
Company Amends Athyrium Credit Agreement to Provide Additional Financial Flexibility
MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
“We continue to deliver superior manufacturing and development services to our customers as their projects grow and evolve,” said Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer. “And since the launch of our Clinical Trials Materials (CTM) and Logistics business in late June, we have seen interest in this area increase and early work has resulted in expanded proposal scope. Customers are taking advantage of moving directly from our clinical trial drug manufacturing right into our double-blind packaging, labeling and distribution services; recognizing the benefit of using Recro as a single source. We continue to enhance our business development team and have promising CDMO opportunities, adding to our momentum going into 2021. We do continue to see the COVID-19 pandemic impacting end-user demand, inventory rebalancing and project starts through the remainder of the year and possibly beyond.”
Ms. Henwood also stated, “In November, we signed a three-year extension to our Licensing and Supply Agreement with Lannett, a generic pharmaceutical company, for manufacturing of Verelan PM, Verelan SR and Verapamil PM. The signing of this agreement included a $1.9 million up front cash payment, and a $0.5 million per year licensing fee for each of the three extension years, ending on December 31, 2024.”
“Collectively, these initiatives contributed a 24% increase in revenues during the third quarter compared to the second quarter,” continued Ms. Henwood. “Meanwhile, we have also made great strides preparing Recro to execute our future growth plans. We worked with our partners at Athyrium to adjust our credit agreement which resulted in modifications to certain debt covenants, repayment of $9 million in loan principal in 2020 without prepayment penalties, reducing our interest expense and the elimination of $12 million of principal payments in 2021, further enabling us to execute our growth strategies.”
Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights
New Business Growth:
Formulation & Development Services
CTM and Logistics Services
Corporate and Financial Developments:
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
At September 30, 2020, Recro had cash and cash equivalents of $21.5 million.
Revenue was $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 an increase of 24% or $3.8 million sequentially from $15.5 million in the second quarter due to the impact of customers rebalancing their inventory levels and improvement in profit sharing results. The decrease of $6.0 million, compared to the $25.3 million from the third quarter of 2019, was primarily the result of customer ordering patterns in the prior year and the loss of Verapamil SR market share by our commercial partner in the first quarter of 2020 due to the re-entry of a competitor (Mylan). Our commercial partner has sustained its market position for Verapamil SR capsules since the end of the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in decreased end-user demand, inventory rebalancing by our commercial partners and slower than expected new business starts. Higher revenues from our new business growth activities has partially offset the decrease, including a significant new commercial product tech transfer project.
Cost of sales was $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $11.0 million for the comparable period of 2019. The increase of $0.7 million was not proportionate to the decrease in revenue primarily due to lower commercial manufacturing volumes and the related impact on fixed costs expensed through cost of sales despite making reductions in the work force and implementing cost saving measures.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.1 million for the comparable period of 2019. The increase of $0.4 million was primarily related to our new business efforts and launch of the CTM business.
Interest expense was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease of $0.4 million was primarily due to a decrease in the LIBOR base rate of interest on our term loans under the Credit Agreement with Athyrium.
Recro reported a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. This compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2019, which included a loss from discontinued operations.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Revenue was $56.6 million for the nine-month period of 2020 compared to $81.6 million for the comparable period of 2019, a decrease of $25.0 million primarily due to the same factors as described in the three-month results above.
Cost of sales was $41.6 million for the nine-month period of 2020 compared to $39.5 million for the comparable period of 2019. The increase of $2.1 million was not proportionate to the decrease in revenue primarily due to lower commercial manufacturing volumes and the related impact on fixed costs expensed through cost of sales despite making reductions in the work force and implementing cost saving measures as well as increased cost of development sales on higher revenues. Cost savings generated from these activities are expected to continue into 2021.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.2 million for the nine-month period of 2020 compared to $16.1 million for the comparable period of 2019, a decrease of $1.9 million, primarily related to lower public company costs, which were partially offset by our new business efforts and the launch of the CTM business.
Interest expense was $14.7 million for the nine-month period of 2020 and $13.9 million for the comparable period of 2019. The increase of $0.8 million was primarily due to additional term loan borrowings under the Credit Agreement with Athyrium in the first quarter of 2019.
Recro reported a net loss of $15.8 million or $0.67 per diluted share for the nine-month period of 2020. This compared to a net loss of $9.1 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2019, which included a loss from discontinued operations.
RECRO PHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,487
|$
|19,148
|Accounts receivable
|13,634
|14,389
|Contract asset
|9,728
|8,851
|Inventory
|11,580
|15,072
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,492
|2,700
|Total current assets
|58,921
|60,160
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|43,480
|42,212
|Intangible assets, net
|1,345
|3,283
|Goodwill
|4,319
|4,319
|Other assets
|503
|485
|Total assets
|$
|108,568
|$
|110,459
|Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|657
|$
|989
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|4,802
|4,324
|Current portion of debt
|9,458
|—
|Liabilities of discontinued operation
|—
|1,172
|Total current liabilities
|14,917
|6,485
|Debt, net
|108,399
|110,319
|Other liabilities
|385
|367
|Total liabilities
|123,701
|117,171
|Stockholders’ deficit:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value. 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,644,631
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 23,312,928 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
|236
|233
|Additional paid-in capital
|207,345
|199,938
|Accumulated deficit
|(222,714
|)
|(206,883
|)
|Total stockholders’ deficit
|(15,133
|)
|(6,712
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|$
|108,568
|$
|110,459
RECRO PHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|19,287
|$
|25,255
|$
|56,586
|$
|81,576
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|11,741
|11,027
|41,629
|39,518
|Selling, general and administrative
|4,418
|3,990
|14,123
|16,028
|Amortization of intangible assets
|646
|646
|1,938
|1,938
|Change in warrant valuation
|—
|160
|—
|938
|Total operating expenses
|16,805
|15,823
|57,690
|58,422
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|2,482
|9,432
|(1,104
|)
|23,154
|Interest expense
|(4,609
|)
|(5,057
|)
|(14,727
|)
|(13,823
|)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations
|(2,127
|)
|4,375
|(15,831
|)
|9,331
|Loss on discontinued operations
|—
|(8,680
|)
|—
|(18,450
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,127
|)
|$
|(4,305
|)
|$
|(15,831
|)
|$
|(9,119
|)
|(Loss) income per share information:
|Basic:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|0.42
|Discontinued operations
|—
|(0.38
|)
|—
|(0.83
|)
|Total
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|23,641,973
|22,505,723
|23,538,378
|22,231,990
|Diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|0.40
|Discontinued operations
|—
|(0.36
|)
|—
|(0.79
|)
|Total
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|23,641,973
|23,650,113
|23,538,378
|23,102,158
RECRO PHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure
(Unaudited)
To supplement our financial results determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we have also disclosed in the tables below the following non-GAAP information for our business:
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in understanding our business as it is useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management and is consistent with our historical presentation. “EBITDA, as adjusted (Historical - CDMO)" and "EBITDA, as adjusted (Standalone) is used by investors, as well as management in assessing our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, reported GAAP results. Further, Non-GAAP financial measures, even if similarly titled, may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and therefore should not be compared.
|Three months ended September 30,
|(amounts in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Operating income (GAAP)
|$
|2.5
|$
|9.4
|Recro cash corporate costs (a)
|1.9
|2.5
|Revenue recognition (b)
|(0.8
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|3.6
|9.4
|Depreciation
|1.6
|1.5
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.6
|0.6
|Stock-based compensation and change in warrants (c)
|2.4
|1.3
|EBITDA, as adjusted (Historical - CDMO)
|8.2
|$
|12.8
|Include: Recro Cash Corporate Costs (a)
|(1.9
|)
|EBITDA, as adjusted (Standalone)
|$
|6.3
|Nine months ended September 30,
|(amounts in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Operating (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(1.1
|)
|$
|23.2
|Recro cash corporate costs (a)
|5.7
|9.8
|Reduction in force (d)
|1.0
|—
|Revenue recognition (b)
|(0.8
|)
|(5.4
|)
|Operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|4.8
|27.6
|Depreciation
|4.6
|4.3
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1.9
|1.9
|Stock-based compensation and change in warrants (c)
|8.1
|5.6
|EBITDA, as adjusted (Historical - CDMO)
|19.4
|$
|39.4
|Include: Recro Cash Corporate Costs (a)
|(5.7
|)
|EBITDA, as adjusted (Standalone)
|$
|13.7
a) Recro cash corporate costs include costs associated with corporate initiatives and public company costs that were previously included in the Acute Care Segment. As a significant portion of these costs related to a more complex organization with multiple segments, these costs going forward are expected to be in the range of mid to upper single digits, excluding non-cash expenses, such as stock-based compensation, and new initiatives as they relate to our operations as a stand-alone public company.
b) Impact of adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2014-09, "Revenue Recognition," starting January 2018.
c) Stock-based compensation (including corporate employees) and non-cash changes in warrant valuations. Due to the exercise of remaining liability-classified warrants in 2019, warrant valuations were only applicable for 2019.
d) In the first half of 2020, two reductions in force were executed that affected approximately 15% of the work force and were driven by lower commercial volumes.
