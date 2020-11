VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Myerson as Executive Chairman, effective immediately, ushering in a new era for the Company, as it moves to the next stage of advancing its belt of outstanding deposits towards production, in mining friendly Saskatchewan, Canada.



Mr. Myerson commented, “I feel incredibly energised by the opportunity that lies ahead for Foran and I’m grateful to assume this role at such a pivotal time for the Company, and the wider capital and commodities markets. Foran’s core commodities, copper and zinc, will be increasingly essential as the world rightly advances towards green electricity and a decreased reliance on fossil fuels. Foran’s Canadian location and ability to use renewable hydropower as energy ensures that the Company supports a greener future at every stage of production. In doing so, we intend to deliver a premium, responsibly sourced product to the market, creating maximum value for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Myerson further noted, “I have enjoyed observing the Company’s progress, meticulous analysis and expansion planning of its extraordinary deposits. I’m excited to move forward alongside Darren Morcombe and Foran’s leadership team. We share a vision for this project which will harness technology to drive innovation and efficiency at every stage of development and production - creating safe jobs, supporting local communities and mitigating the impacts on the environment inherent in mining.

My confidence in the financial success of this project is absolute, but it’s the possibility to create a new paradigm for a conscious approach to mining that will be the true measure of success for me.”

Mr. Myerson, previously head of Glencore’s Canadian zinc business, has vast global experience in the metals and mining sector; including refined metal and concentrates trading, mining and smelting operations, and capital markets. Before joining Glencore, Mr. Myerson worked for Morgan Stanley in their Equity Capital Markets team based out of Sydney, Australia. He holds a Master of Finance degree from the Queensland University of Technology.

Darren Morcombe will assume the role of Executive Director, remaining on the board of the Company.

Compensation Plan

Evidencing Mr. Myerson’s commitment to the success of the Company and full alignment with all stakeholders, his compensation plan will consist entirely of equity incentives and zero cash remuneration. A grant of 6,000,000 incentive stock options has been made to Mr. Myerson as part of his compensation. Each stock option provides for the purchase of a common share of Foran at a price of CAD $0.20 for a term of five years. The options are subject to vesting in three tranches relating to completion of a feasibility study, sourcing of project financing and obtaining project permits, with acceleration of vesting based on other valuation criteria and standard provisions.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran’s flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. This prolific Metallogenic Belt is host to 29 past and present producing mines, including Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s 777 and Lalor operations. The Company released the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on March 12, 2020. Based on the PFS, the McIlvenna Bay Project is expected to yield a Base Case pre-tax, 7.5% net present value of $219 million and an internal rate of return of 23.4%, using assumed zinc, copper, gold and silver prices of US$1.26/lb, US$2.82/lb, US$1,312/oz and US$16.30/oz. The Company filed a NI-43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger March, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Foran, a Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument NI-43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol “FOM”.

