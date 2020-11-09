HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius Trend releases a research report "Hologram AR Black Technology Applications in Aircraft Maintenance". HNA Aviation Technology Co., Ltd, with the support of China Mobile, will combine 5G and AR technology to assist the company's aircraft maintenance, and plans to promote it to its nine aircraft bases. In the next step, HNA Technology will continue to promote the application of 5G technology in many aspects such as industry resource sharing, expert back-end technical service mutual assistance, front-end service sharing, which helps the construction of Hannan Free Trade Port.



The "5G+AR" technology can be used in aviation maintenance precisely because of the characteristics of 5G high bandwidth, low latency, and large connections. In the transmission pictures under the condition of 4G, the display image freezes quite badly, and all parties cannot communicate in real time according to the on-site situation. However, under the condition of 5G, the picture is clear and smooth, and the front and rear staff can achieve "seamless docking".

At the same time, maintenance technical experts can see the same perspective as the wearer on the computer or mobile phone, and guide them to complete each maintenance step through voice, picture, document, text, and other information to ensure troubleshooting. With the help of AR smart glasses, experts can lock the suspected fault points on the remote screen, mark them with a red frame, and give feedback to the maintenance personnel's smart glasses in real time. The marked suspected fault point will be dynamically tracked and locked even if the maintenance personnel move the field of view, so that on-site maintenance personnel can quickly lock the position of the component for processing. The marked suspected fault points will also be recorded and included in the review list. The system will automatically generate the review list to review and confirm the key points of the entire troubleshooting process to ensure maintenance safety. Meanwhile, each "remote consultation" will also be recorded in the form of video, as a backup of maintenance data, can also be used as maintenance case analysis or teaching.

From 2015 to 2016, VR/AR has become a highlight of consumer electronics. However, in the actual experience, the shortcomings of dizziness, low resolution, large size, and high price have made AR/VR products not popular. After five years, with the continuous advancement of chips, display technology, communication means, algorithms, and other technologies, AR/VR will become a hot topic again in 2020. Major manufacturers have also made their efforts in the AR/VR field. With the arrival of 5G, AR/VR will become the most anticipated application scenario.

There are certain differences between AR/VR application scenarios and interaction methods. VR pure virtual scenarios focus more on entertainment and game experience, while AR has more interactive features with reality, which makes it the potential to become a next-generation information platform.

In the 5G era, cloud computing can be used to do a large amount of processing on the edge cloud. Using the high CPU/GPU to do this kind of processing will not consume too much power. Through the fast connection of 5G, it can be quickly transmitted to the local area, which will strongly support the improvement of users' VR/AR product experience. The frequency used by 5G is much higher than the 4G networks. By widening the frequency band, the unit transmission volume can be greatly improved, which in turn brings about an increase in the ultra-high-speed transmission rate.

As a leading company in the field of holographic vision, WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. WIMI's business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, and holographic AR online and offline advertising. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

By constructing a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, WIMI Hologram Cloud conducts a full-dimensional image scanning of the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real time. Meanwhile, it has a six-degree matrix optical field system: the imaging field of the holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. It also has a binocular disparity intelligent enhancement system: it dynamically tracks the object trajectory and adjusts the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular disparity. In addition, WIMI also has a multi-image dynamic fusion system, the holographic image high-speed processing algorithm, the stealth polyester optical imaging film, and the holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology. The holographic cloud platform is an interactive platform covering the whole country for image collection and restoration, with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes. Through the combination of the above systems, WIMI has constructed a complete 5G holographic communication application platform to support various online terminals and personal devices. In the meantime, it expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications, such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, and holographic online conference.

Due to the changes in the bandwidth of 5G communication networks, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communications, navigation, home applications, and other application scenarios. WIMI Hologram plans to provide holographic cloud platform services through a 5G communication network on the basis of two core technologies: holographic artificial intelligence face recognition technology and holographic artificial intelligence face modification technology.

Currently, China is making a comprehensive plan to accelerate the construction of new infrastructure represented by 5G. The "new infrastructure" will gradually be upgraded to "new consumption", and a "new momentum" will be formed to promote high-quality development. In the future, people's lives will be more intelligent and convenient.

