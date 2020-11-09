New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Gluten Free Products Market By Product (Bakery Products, Dairy/ dairy alternatives, Meats/ meats alternatives, Condiments, seasonings, spreads, Desserts & ice-creams, Prepared foods, Pasta and rice, and Others) and By Distribution Channel (Grocery stores, mass merchandiser, Independent natural or health food store, Club stores, Drug stores and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Gluten-free Products market was estimated at USD 22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36 billion by 2026. The global Gluten-free Products market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Gluten-free Products Market Growing On The Back Of The Rising Demand For Gluten-Free Products In The Developing Region, Rising Diagnosis Of Celiac Diseases, High Prevalence Of Autoimmune Disorders, Government Initiatives Towards Consumption Of Healthy Food And Rising Marketing Activities

Gluten is a category of proteins for seed storage found in cereal grains. Majorly Gluten is referred only to wheat proteins; however, it is often referred to as a mixture of naturally occurring prolamin and glutelin proteins in other grains. The gluten is found in grains like barley, wheat, and rye. It is used for providing chewy texture through its elastic properties and assists in retaining the shape of the various product portfolios.

The companies producing protein-based food products are manufacturing gluten-free products as gluten is considered an initiator of health-related issues among many individuals. The companies also anticipated the rising demand from the consumer for gluten-free products thereby engaged themselves in the marketing activities based on the gluten-free offering. The prevalence of autoimmune disorders and intolerance towards gluten among a large base of the population has led to increased consumption of gluten-free products. The regulatory reforms in the developed region in favor of gluten-free products have positively impacted the output of gluten-free product manufacturers. The gluten-free products manufacturing has pushed the manufacturers for researching alternatives with near to similar product characteristics.

During the upcoming years, the rising demand for gluten-free products in the developing region is the major factor driving market growth. The rising diagnosis of celiac diseases and the high prevalence of autoimmune disorders are further increasing the growth of the gluten-free products market. The government initiatives towards the consumption of healthy food and rising marketing activities are projected to catalyze market growth. The increasing investment in research and development for enhancing the shelf life of gluten-free products are expected to provide future opportunity for market growth.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top Gluten-free Products companies in the global Gluten-free Products market include Kelkin Ltd, Boulder Brands Inc., Raisio PLC, Enjoy Life Natural Brands Llc, H.J. Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., Hero Group AG, Quinoa Corporation, and Dr. Schär AG/SPA among others. The leading five players are expected to hold around 40% market share of the global Gluten-free Products market.

Based on product type, the worldwide Gluten-free Products market can be segmented into Bakery Products, Dairy/ dairy alternatives, Meats/ meats alternatives, Condiments, seasonings, spreads, Desserts & ice-creams, Prepared foods, Pasta and rice, and Others, with the bakery segment, is anticipated to dominate the global market revenue and is also projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to occupy a staggering 34% of the market share. The increased awareness and an extended range of product line-up are the major factors driving the market growth. In terms of distribution channel, the global Gluten-free Products market can be segmented into Grocery stores, mass merchandisers, Independent natural or health food stores, Club stores, Drug stores, and Others. The grocery segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in revenue during the studied period. In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate while providing humongous opportunities in emerging markets like India. The North America region is anticipated to provide the highest revenue contribution of nearly 55% during the studied period.

Gluten is a protein found in cereals such as maize, barley, rye, and variants thereof. Gluten gives dough elasticity, helps it to rise and stay in shape, and often gives a chewy texture to the final product. Many people are found to be sensitive to gluten and have moderate allergy symptoms such as persistent diarrhea and vomiting, while others have typical symptoms of the condition called "Celiac disease. “Gluten-free food is an inventive gourmet food targeted to people with food allergies and gluten intolerance. The gluten-free products industry has undergone a shift in which gluten-free products have been regarded as a specialized niche product, and are known today as mainstream products.

Browse the full “Gluten Free Products Market By Product (Bakery Products, Dairy/ dairy alternatives, Meats/ meats alternatives, Condiments, seasonings, spreads, Desserts & ice-creams, Prepared foods, Pasta and rice, and Others) and by Distribution Channel (Grocery stores, Mass merchandiser, Independent natural or health food store, Club stores, Drug stores and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/gluten-free-products-market-by-product-bakery-products

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases related to lifestyle. Increased awareness of healthy diets will also boost demand for such products as they help prevent various diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, obesity, stroke, metabolic syndrome, chronic pulmonary disease, and a few cancers. Gluten free products are also believed to relieve stomach problems, lower cholesterol rates, and be less fattening.

The gluten free products market size is segmented based on product and distribution channels. On the basis of product, the market is classified into bakery products, dairy/ dairy alternatives, meats/ meats alternatives, condiments, seasonings, spreads, desserts & ice-creams, prepared foods, pasta and rice, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the gluten-free products market is classified into grocery stores, mass merchandisers, independent natural or health food stores, club stores, drug stores, and others.

The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in the global Gluten-free Products market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increased demand for balanced foodstuffs. Aggressive marketing strategies implemented by key players in this area to gain a significant market share often help boost market growth. In 2018, North America led the market, accounting for an overall revenue share of nearly 55%. Such foods are projected to be readily available to aid market growth, most notably in the US and major European countries. U.S. market growth is expected to be in line with the growing awareness of the celiac disease. Increasing awareness about following a healthy lifestyle will further drive the market.

The taxonomy of the gluten free products market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Gluten Free Products Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Bakery Products

Dairy/ dairy alternatives

Meats/ meats alternatives

Condiments, seasonings, spreads

Desserts & ice-creams

Prepared foods

Pasta and rice

Others

Global Gluten Free Products Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Grocery stores

Mass merchandiser

Independent natural or health food store

Club stores

Drug stores

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

