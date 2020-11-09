New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gifts Retailing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389660/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the gifts retailing market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of private-label brands and the rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture. In addition, the growing popularity of private-label brands is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gifts retailing market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The gifts retailing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Souvenirs and novelty items

• Seasonal decorations

• Greeting cards

• Giftware

• Other gift items



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies expansion in the distribution channels and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the gifts retailing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gifts retailing market covers the following areas:

• Gifts retailing market sizing

• Gifts retailing market forecast

• Gifts retailing market industry analysis





