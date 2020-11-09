Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database of world wind includes 31506 entries in 127 countries. Its content represents 530,3 GW onshore and 319,8 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:



Onshore market:

Under construction: 396 entries (27,4 GW)

396 entries (27,4 GW) Operational: 28318 entries (502,9 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 470 entries (196,8 GW)

470 entries (196,8 GW) Approved: 192 entries (73,2 GW)

192 entries (73,2 GW) Under construction: 61 entries (19,8 GW)

61 entries (19,8 GW) Operational: 206 entries (30,1 GW)

Provided Content:



Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fmvfb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900