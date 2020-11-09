WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management will present at upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer, and Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference; Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference; Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference; pre-recorded and expected to be available Monday, November 23, 2020



Webcasts and recordings will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/investors-and-media and accessible for 90 days following each presentation.

