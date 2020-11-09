CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced plans to host a live webinar on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET highlighting its novel Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC platform.



The presentation will review the therapeutic rationale for the development of STING-agonist ADCs including preclinical mechanistic data showing STING activation in both tumor cells and tumor-resident immune cells, the development and optimization of the Immunosynthen platform, and preclinical data supporting the Company’s Immunosynthen ADC pipeline as well as the Investigational New Drug timeline for the Company’s first development candidate.

The live webcast event can be accessed from the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com. To access the event by phone, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 3123546.

