TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bernard Wilson to its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to welcome someone of Dr. Wilson’s pedigree to Flora’s Board of Directors,” commented Flora’s CEO, Damian Lopez. “Dr. Wilson will significantly strengthen Flora’s leadership team and his appointment affirms Flora’s commitment to strong corporate governance. As we continue to grow the Company’s operations, he will provide a valuable, independent perspective to help guide Flora’s growth.”

About Bernard Wilson

Dr. Wilson is a senior financial professional. He is the former Vice-Chairman of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP and is the Chairman of the Founders Board of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Wilson has served as Chairman of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce - Canada; and Member of the Canada/US Trade Committee. Mr. Wilson is currently a director of a number of other public Canadian companies.

Drawing on his experience as Chairman of the Founders Board of Institute of Corporate Directors, as Lead Director, Mr. Wilson will work with the Board of Directors of Flora and its various standing committees to ensure effective corporate governance practices and to enhance and protect the independence of the board.

Bernard Wilson commented on his new role, “I look forward to joining the Flora team at an exciting point in the Company’s growth trajectory. Flora is well positioned with large-scale low-cost cannabis production and a global focus at a time when international cannabis markets are expanding rapidly - Flora has very exciting days ahead.”

Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a vertically integrated cannabis company striving to be a globally recognized cannabis brand by leveraging low-cost production of cannabis to supply CBD oil to our portfolio of consumer and medical brands. Flora prioritizes organic ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio to create products that help consumers restore and thrive.

