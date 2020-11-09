- Verrica completes Type A meeting and expects to resubmit its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in the first quarter of 2021 -
WEST CHESTER, Penn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“We are encouraged by our recent Type A meeting with the FDA in which we discussed the steps required for resubmission of the NDA for VP-102, our lead product candidate, for the treatment of molluscum,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have also received feedback from the FDA on our Human Factors study protocol, and believe we have clear alignment on the path forward to resubmit the NDA, which we anticipate in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, we have continued to engage with Torii as they evaluate the option to exclusively license VP-102 in Japan for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts. We also strategically expanded our product portfolio into dermatologic cancers, with an initial focus on non-melanoma skin cancers, one of the most common disease states in dermatology.”
Business Highlights and Recent Developments
Financial Results
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Year-to-Date September 2020 Financial Results
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. Verrica submitted an NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in September 2019. A Complete Response Letter was received from the FDA regarding the NDA for VP-102 on July 13, 2020. In October 2020, Verrica participated in a Type A meeting with the FDA. Verrica expects to resubmit its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in the first quarter of 2021. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™. In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and is currently conducting a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts. The Company is also developing VP-103, its third cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the Company’s expectations with regard to its interactions and communications with the FDA, the timing for its resubmission of the NDA for VP-102 in the first quarter of 2021, the potential approval of the NDA for VP-102 following resubmission, potential payments by Torii under the Option Agreement should Torii exercise its opinion and the potential benefits and potential commercialization of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum, if approved. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, Verrica’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Verrica’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other filings Verrica makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|4,988
|$
|3,049
|$
|13,401
|$
|11,464
|General and administrative
|4,649
|3,494
|14,747
|10,626
|Total operating expenses
|9,637
|6,543
|28,148
|22,090
|Loss from operations
|(9,637
|)
|(6,543
|)
|(28,148
|)
|(22,090
|)
|Interest income
|69
|453
|473
|1,523
|Interest expense
|(918
|)
|-
|(2,042
|)
|-
|Other expense
|-
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(10,486
|)
|$
|(6,090
|)
|$
|(29,717
|)
|$
|(20,570
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(1.19
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|24,988,939
|24,893,036
|24,972,972
|24,875,589
VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited, in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|71,881
|$
|62,017
|Total assets
|79,936
|68,424
|Debt, net
|34,980
|—
|Total liabilities
|40,754
|3,409
|Total stockholders’ equity
|39,182
|65,015
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:
A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
info@verrica.com
William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
wwindham@troutgroup.com
Media:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
zlockshin@troutgroup.com
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
West Chester, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
verrica logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: