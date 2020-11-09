Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Current therapies for disease management forPsoriatic Arthritis include conventional synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (csDMARDs), injectable immuno-suppressants and oral small molecule therapies. Of these, intravenous and subcutaneous therapies targeting tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNFs) have been the gold standard of care for almost 20 years. However, other mechanisms of action have gained traction in recent years. Over the forecast period, market growth is expected to be driven primarily by the approval and launch of five pipeline therapies. However, this growth will likely be curtailed by the erosion of branded agents sales by biosimilars and generics in the second half of the forecast period.



Key Highlights

The greatest drivers of growth in the global PsA market include the launch of five new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and a steadily climbing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries.

The main barriers to growth in the PsA market include low diagnostic and treatment rates as well as low patient compliance and persistence.

Among the late-stage pipeline products, two are injectable anti-interleukin therapies and three are oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors.

The most important unmet needs in the PsA market are increased access to therapies as well as therapies that can target the multiple disease domains.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of PsA in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)?

What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for PsA? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

What effect will the launch of biosimilars and generics have on the sales of branded agents? What can drug manufacturers do in order to ensure the success of their biosimilars?

What are the main R&D trends in the PsA market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early-stage clinical development?

Scope

Overview of PsA including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline PsA market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting PsA therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PsA therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Key Topics Covered:



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Psoriatic Arthritis: Executive Summary

2.1 PsA Market to Experience Moderate Growth from 2018-2028

2.2 Oral Therapeutics Dominate the Late-Stage PsA Pipeline

2.3 Opportunities Remain for More Cost-Effective and Targeted Treatments

2.4 Convenient and Affordable Pipeline Agents Poised to Perform Well in a Crowded PsA Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Psoriatic Arthritis (2018-2028)

5.6 Discussion



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Japan



7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 TNF Inhibitors

7.1.2 IL-17 Inhibitors

7.1.3 IL-23 Inhibitors

7.1.4 Janus Kinase Inhibitors

7.1.5 Other Targeted Synthetic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

7.2 Biosimilars



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Increased Clinician Awareness of PsA

8.3 Earlier and More Accurate PsA Diagnoses

8.4 Improved Drug Safety and Efficacy Across All Disease Domains

8.5 Improved Access to Therapies



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 IL-17 Inhibitors

9.1.2 IL-23 Inhibitors

9.1.3 JAK Inhibitors

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

9.3 Other Drugs in Development



10 Current and Future Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

UCB Pharma

Amgen

Novartis

Eli Lilly

Gilead

Galapagos

Sun Pharma

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9rqgq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900