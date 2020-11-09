Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Current therapies for disease management forPsoriatic Arthritis include conventional synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (csDMARDs), injectable immuno-suppressants and oral small molecule therapies. Of these, intravenous and subcutaneous therapies targeting tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNFs) have been the gold standard of care for almost 20 years. However, other mechanisms of action have gained traction in recent years. Over the forecast period, market growth is expected to be driven primarily by the approval and launch of five pipeline therapies. However, this growth will likely be curtailed by the erosion of branded agents sales by biosimilars and generics in the second half of the forecast period.
Key Highlights
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Psoriatic Arthritis: Executive Summary
2.1 PsA Market to Experience Moderate Growth from 2018-2028
2.2 Oral Therapeutics Dominate the Late-Stage PsA Pipeline
2.3 Opportunities Remain for More Cost-Effective and Targeted Treatments
2.4 Convenient and Affordable Pipeline Agents Poised to Perform Well in a Crowded PsA Market
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Psoriatic Arthritis (2018-2028)
5.6 Discussion
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 TNF Inhibitors
7.1.2 IL-17 Inhibitors
7.1.3 IL-23 Inhibitors
7.1.4 Janus Kinase Inhibitors
7.1.5 Other Targeted Synthetic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs
7.2 Biosimilars
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Increased Clinician Awareness of PsA
8.3 Earlier and More Accurate PsA Diagnoses
8.4 Improved Drug Safety and Efficacy Across All Disease Domains
8.5 Improved Access to Therapies
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 IL-17 Inhibitors
9.1.2 IL-23 Inhibitors
9.1.3 JAK Inhibitors
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
9.3 Other Drugs in Development
10 Current and Future Players
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
