FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, highlights a series of clinical case reports and animal studies presented in abstract and poster formats at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall, which took place from November 4-6, 2020. The conference was hosted online due to the pandemic.
Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch, said, “SAWC is a premier wound care conference. It presents an important opportunity to share the demonstrated clinical benefit associated with the use of our novel product, AC5 Advanced Wound System, with surgeons, wound care providers and other stakeholders.”
AC5® Advanced Wound System recently received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration and is now commercially available. A comparable product, AC5 Topical Hemostat, recently received a CE mark in Europe.
Daniel C. Wadsworth, VP of Dermal Sciences, said, “We are pleased that these reports support our view that AC5 Advanced Wound System may provide significant benefit with observations of improved wound bed preparation and healing, even in recalcitrant non-healing wounds. In light of the rising backlog of wounds and increased morbidity resulting from pandemic-associated lockdowns and reduced access to medical care, we believe that these presentations are particularly timely for clinicians searching for newer tools to help provide better care for their patients with wounds.”
The following clinical case reports, which examine the use of the product in patients by surgeons, were presented:
The following animal studies were presented:
About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat.2 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.3,4
About The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care
The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care features exciting new cutting-edge topics led by the most dynamic and influential educators in wound healing to further move the wound care community forward, and create a dynamic and unified voice to support our shared mission – improving patient care.
About HMP
HMP is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical – and is a multichannel leader in health care events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global health care community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.
Source: Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Contact
ARTH Investor Relations
Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)
Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com
or
Richard Davis
Chief Financial Officer
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: 617-431-2308
Email: rdavis@archtherapeutics.com
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com
_________________________________
1 AC5 Advanced Wound System in the USA; AC5 Topical Hemostat in the EU.
2 AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat have received regulatory authorization for commercial marketing as medical devices in the USA and EU, respectively
3 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.
4 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Framingham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Unknown.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: