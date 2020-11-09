Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the South East Asia Rubber Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rubber industry includes natural rubber which is obtained from the latex of various plants and synthetic rubber which is a man-made product made from petroleum. Asia accounts for 93% of the world natural rubber production with Thailand being the largest producer followed by Indonesia and Vietnam. Other large rubber producers in the region include India, China and Malaysia.



In 2019, the global natural rubber production stood at 13.804 million tonnes. It is expected that in 2020, the production will increase 2.7% to 14.177 million tonnes. The first two months of 2020 have recorded an annualized fall of 5.2% in global natural rubber production. The global synthetic rubber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the period 2015-2023 and be worth USD 45,767.1 million.



Economic downturn being experienced by China which is globally the largest importer of rubber is keeping rubber prices balanced in a scenario where supply outstrips demand. The oversupply situation persists even though the three largest producers of rubber, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are reducing the output of the material used in manufacturing of a range of products from gloves to car tires. China is also the world's largest consumer of natural rubber followed by India and the United States. The slowdown in the Chinese economy remains a concern for the global rubber industry. The Coronavirus global outbreak is expected to have long-reaching hampering effects on the Chinese as well as the global economy.



This report highlights key dynamics of the global rubber sector, particularly examining the key producing and consuming countries of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. The growing opportunity in the sector has been investigated along with the market drivers and challenges. The initiatives and performance of key players including Bridgestone Corp, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental A.G., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Thai Rubber Latex Corporation Public Company Ltd (Thaitex), Fenner plc have been examined. The current market scenario has also been studied. The report contains the latest industry leader's opinion.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Global Rubber Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Market Drivers

1.4 Market Challenges

1.5 Market Outlook

1.6 Industry Speak



2. Indonesia Rubber Industry

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance & Statistics

2.3 Rubber Gloves Industry

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Challenges

2.6 Market Outlook

2.7 Industry Speak



3. Thailand Rubber Industry

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Performance & Statistics

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Tire Industry

3.5 Market Challenges

3.6 Market Outlook

3.7 Industry Speak



4. Malaysia Rubber Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Performance & Statistics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Rubber Gloves Industry

4.5 Market Challenges

4.6 Market Outlook

4.7 Industry Speak



5. Vietnam Rubber Industry

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Performance & Statistics

5.3 Market Drivers

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Market Outlook

5.6 Industry Speak



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Bridgestone Corp

6.2 Michelin

6.3 Goodyear

6.4 Continental A.G.

6.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

6.6 Thai Rubber Latex Corporation Public Company Ltd (Thaitex)



7. Industry Speak



8. List of Charts and Graphs



9. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t0f03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900