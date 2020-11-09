New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251448/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on vacuum lifter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global constructions and growing demand from glazing and solar power. In addition, rise in global constructions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vacuum lifter market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The vacuum lifter market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Construction

• Automotive

• Chemical And Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of technology in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum lifter market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our vacuum lifter market covers the following areas:

• Vacuum lifter market sizing

• Vacuum lifter market forecast

• Vacuum lifter market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001