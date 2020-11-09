Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global percutaneous coronary intervention market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027. Factors such as rising number of FDA approved products, increasing incidences of chronic cardiovascular diseases along with growing development in the healthcare sector in nations around the world are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global percutaneous coronary intervention market.



The global percutaneous coronary intervention market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, end users and by region. The end users segment is further sub-segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and research & academic institutes, out of which, the hospital segment, which had a market value of USD 8702 million in the year 2018, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.95% over the forecast period. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to hold the largest CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the global percutaneous coronary intervention market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for a value of USD 3109.73 million in the year 2018, is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.08% over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and the increasing demand for advanced high accuracy surgical solutions, especially from nations, such as China, Japan and India.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global percutaneous coronary intervention market are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company and Biosensors International Group, Ltd.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions And Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market



5. Policies And Regulations



6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics



7. Key Market Opportunities



8. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Evaluation Of Innovative Technologies In Catheters Used In Intervention Cardiology



11. Clinical Trial Analysis



12. Average Pricing Analysis



13. Comparison Of Different Innovations Used In Angioplasty Procedures



14. Epidemiology Analysis



15. Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Outlook



16. By Region



17. Company Profiles



18. Analyst's Review



Companies Mentioned





Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Getinge AB

Terumo Corporation

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Biosensors International Group Ltd

