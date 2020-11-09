New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Data Center Colocation Market by Type (Retail and Wholesale) and By End-User (SMEs and Large Enterprises): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027”.

According to the research study, the global data center colocation market was estimated at USD 39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 60 billion by 2026. The global data center colocation market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Growing On the Back Of Increasing Network Complexities In The Data Center Facilities and Also Due to the Growth in Demand for IoT.

The procedure of renting the physical office spaces, bandwidth, and other available resources by an organization within the existing data center is termed as data center collocation. It can be used in retail or wholesale collocation. Data center collocation is used by various industries like IT & Telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy, retail, etc.

Browse through 22 Tables & 83 Figures spread over 210+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2020 Updated Research and Forecast to 2027”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Data Center Colocation Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/data-center-colocation-market-by-type-retail-and

Rising demand for hybrid cloud technology, virtualization, and increasing network complexities in the data centre facilities are majorly driving the demand for the data centre colocation market globally. Large enterprises from various domains generate large volumes of data, due to which they require infrastructure with high storage capacities. But, as SMEs have budget restrictions on IT infrastructure, they are adopting colocation services for reducing costs associated with building infrastructure and other related services. Thereby, the rise in the number of small firms in developing economies is throwing ample opportunities to industry players to improve their market share. Furthermore, the rise in the Omnichannel approach among retailers has boosted their IT infrastructure investments for storing customer data, for assessing customer buying patterns and product demand based on various demographic categories, including gender, region, and age group.

Due to the high demand for social media and OTT platforms through which a high volume of data is expected. The active users on the various social media platforms are growing day by day and thus contributing to the growth of the data center collocation market globally. For example, the number of daily active Facebook users was 1.22 billion in the year 2016 which rose to 1.58 billion approximately in the year 2018. However, high startup costs and maintenance can hinder the growth of the data center collocation market in the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/data-center-colocation-market-by-type-retail-and

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players in Data Center Colocation Market

Some of the leading players in the data center collocation market include China Telecommunications Corporation, NTT Communications, China Unicom, Interxion N.V., Digital Realty, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Global Switch Corporation, and CyrusOne among others. The players in the colocation providing innovative services that will satisfy the need of their clients. These factors provide the benefit of bargaining to colocation providers.

Request Additional List of Top Company Profiles: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/data-center-colocation-market-by-type-retail-and

Need for security, scalability, and reliability of infrastructure majorly driving the data center colocation market

Data colocation escalated the business potential by lowering operational costs and maximizing the focus on the core business. Thus, the rising awareness regarding carbon footprints reduction is majorly driving the data center colocation market. Additionally, the cost-effective solution for enterprises, as compared to storing their server at the premises that save room space requirement and cost of cooling and heating along with the need for IT expertise, are also fueling the data center colocation market.

Retail colocation centers are projected to dominate the type segment

Retail colocation centers are small spaces, in comparison to wholesale colocation centers, in large facilities that come with an installment option of IT equipment in racks and rows. The providers of the retail colocation center handle the management and distribution of space, physical power, cooling, support, and cabling services. The main user of these retail colocation centers is SMEs. They also provide the management software to integrate cooling, IT rooms, and power for facilitating the management of data centers with ease. Thus, the retail colocation centers are likely to dominate the type segment of the data center colocation market in the years ahead.

Browse the full “Data Center Colocation Market By Type (Retail and Wholesale) and By End-User (SMEs and Large Enterprises): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/data-center-colocation-market-by-type-retail-and

SMEs are likely to register the highest CAGR in the future

SMEs have fewer infrastructure autonomy requirements, as compared to large enterprises. Thus, they are increasingly adopting retail colocation services, as they provide SMEs with security and flexibility. This demand is likely to rise in the future, which will enable SMEs to register the highest CAGR in the data center colocation market over the estimated timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global data center colocation market can be segmented into retail, wholesale, and among these the wholesale collocation is expected to have the highest market share owing to the growth of data centres for enterprises that are operating in multiple regions and that has a huge customer base with them. These enterprises have a high volume of data and also require a huge commercial space for the accumulation of their servers. In terms of end-user, the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises have to manage and maintain the data at a larger volume which further requires high storage capacity infrastructures due to which large enterprises hold the highest market share.

Regional Analysis: Data Center Colocation Market

In terms of geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America will dominate the market for data center collocation in the forecast period because of the presence of some of the giant players in this region and also the online sales are increasing especially in the U.S. region.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/data-center-colocation-market-by-type-retail-and

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the data center colocation market into:

Global Data Center Colocation Market: By Type

Retail

Wholesale

Global Data Center Colocation Market: By End-User

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Browse More Related Reports:

Smart Home Systems Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-home-systems-market-by-system-lighting-control-506

Fiber Optic Connectors Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-optic-connectors-market-product-sc-standard-connectors-552

Digital Signage Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-signage-market-hardware-and-software-and-by-725

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/semiconductor-wafer-cleaning-systems-market-by-size-200mm-781

Power Bank Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-power-bank-market-by-battery-type-lithium-801

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com