CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company announced today that it will donate 10,000 turkeys in advance of Thanksgiving, marking a record donation for this annual holiday season tradition. Bringing the true meaning of the company’s new brand platform For Today’s Table™ to life, turkeys will be donated to 28 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, ensuring all families are able to celebrate the holiday season with a fulfilling meal. New this year, The GIANT Company’s new Fall Food Drive will encourage its customers to become part of the solution to hunger by donating non-perishable food.



“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise – including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why in addition to increasing the number of turkeys were donating, we’re announcing a new, chain-wide food drive. We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.”

In addition, throughout November, GIANT Company team members will volunteer at 10 food banks, serving families in communities across the company’s footprint. They will spend the day packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves to help the busy non-profits prepare for the busy holiday season.

“The GIANT Company’s support during the holiday season makes a huge difference,” said Jennifer Brillhart, CEO of York County Food Bank. “We will be busier than ever and thanks to their generous donation of turkeys, we are able to provide complete holiday meals to families in need across York County.”

Fall Food Drive

Beginning Friday, Nov. 27 and through Dec. 3, all GIANT and MARTIN stores will host a food drive to further stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations. Customers will find a bin at each store entrance to drop off non-perishable products that will be donated to local food pantries. Customers may donate items from home or purchase the products they wish to donate in the store. Some of the most requested items by food banks include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, whole grain pasta, oatmeal, and canned soups.

From Nov. 13 through Nov 26, customers also have the opportunity to donate free turkey certificates at the register in-store or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which GIANT or MARTIN’S will make a $10 donation to a local food bank.

“All of our tables will look different as we socially distance this Thanksgiving and holiday season,” Bertram continued. “The one constant is that we should all have food on the table – our efforts over the next few weeks are one piece of that puzzle.”

Turkeys will be donated to the following food distribution organizations:

• Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Verona, VA) • Salvation Army Allentown (Allentown, PA) • Carroll County Food Sunday (Eldersburg, MD) • Salvation Army Chester (Chester, PA) • Central PA Food Bank (Harrisburg, PA) • Salvation Army Carlisle Corps (Carlisle, PA) • Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank (Reading, PA) • Salvation Army Easton (Easton, PA) • Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) (Indiana, PA) • Salvation Army Philadelphia Central (Philadelphia, PA) • Jefferson County Community ministries (Charles Town, WV) • Salvation Army Reading (Reading, PA) • Lancaster County Food Hub (Lancaster, PA) • Salvation Army Williamsport (Williamsport, PA) • Lord's Pantry of Downingtown (Exton, PA) • Salvation Army York (York, PA) • Manna on Main Street (North Wales, PA) • Second Harvest Food Bank (Nazareth, PA) • Mary's Cupboard (Morrisville, PA) • Shelter Services (Lewistown, PA) • Maryland Food Bank (Hagerstown, MD) • State College Area Food Bank (State College, PA) • New Britain Baptist Food Larder (New Britain, PA) • Upper Darby Food Covert (Wynnewood, PA) • Philabundance (Philadelphia, PA) • West Chester Food Cupboard (West Chester, PA) • Project Outreach (Royersford, PA) • York County Food Bank (York, PA)

GIANT and MARTIN’s team members will also volunteer at the following food banks:

• Blue Ridge Area Food Bank • Maryland Food Bank • Central PA Food Bank • Philabundance • Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank • Second Harvest Food Bank • ICCAP • West Chester Food Cupboard • Manna on Main St. • York County Food Bank

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

﻿Contact:

Ashley Flower

7172542971

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com



