SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the teeth of the pandemic, President Ken Morris, SIOR, RPA, of Morris Southeast Group announced one of the best quarters in history for his South Florida commercial real estate services business. In the 3rd quarter this year the firm completed 151,753 square feet in leases and was awarded new leasing and management assignments totaling an additional 220,000 square feet.



“To say it has been an unbelievable year would be an understatement, however, business goes on. The companies and people we were grateful to serve in recent months represent a mix of essential services and professional services that companies, corporations and individuals need. It is a strange time to report a record quarter for our practice yet we are certainly pleased with the results,” said Ken Morris, SIOR.

Recently closed transactions include:

Ken Morris, SIOR & Adriana Lilly represented Keratin Complex in a 7-year lease for 55,134 square feet (sq. ft.) at the Hillsboro Technology Center in Deerfield Beach from Bristol Development and Butters Development. The landlord was represented by Tom Hotz of Butters Realty.





Ken Morris, SIOR & Adriana Lilly, represented The Legacy Companies in its lease extension for 61,137 sq. ft. for 6 years at 3355 Enterprise Avenue, and an expansion of 8,037 sq. ft. at 3265 Meridian Parkway both in Weston, FL 33331 from UBS which was represented by Tim Talbot of Comreal Ft. Lauderdale.



In addition, the firm closed eight other lease transactions in a mix of landlord and tenant representation in multiple South Florida cities. The tenants were mostly professional firms such as law, insurance, financial services and marketing.

New Management and Leasing Assignments

The firm has been hired to manage and lease the Airport Executive Towers located at the Southwest-edge of Miami International Airport comprised of two office buildings consisting of approximately 170,000 square feet. The Morris team is already hard at work replacing the entire HVAC system in Tower I and repositioning the properties for the new market conditions.

The firm has been hired by BHT Partners to lease the Medical Services Building located at 4101 NW 4th Street in Plantation that consists of 48,560 square feet. The building is a medical office building located on the campus of Plantation General Hospital.

Ken Morris 954.240.4400 or kenmorris@morrissegroup.com