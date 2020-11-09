LONG BEACH, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).
“The last quarter has seen continued progress for Ipsidy,” said Phillip Kumnick, CEO & Chairman of Ipsidy. “We started to roll out our products to customers, secured new customers in the financial services sector and operated a successful pilot with a major financial institution. We are excited by the prospects for growth into 2021 that appear in our robust new business pipeline, supported by the recent injection of capital from our existing as well as new stockholders. We greatly appreciate their confidence in our ability to execute our plan.”
The following highlights of our activities during the first nine months of 2020 demonstrate execution of our strategy to expand the Ipsidy Partner Network with identity industry and technology professionals, that can effectively deliver our identity services to a range of markets and verticals that are demanding increased security and trust.
The identity solutions market is rapidly developing and increasing demand for verifying digital identity during remote onboarding and digital transactions can be seen in our expanding pipeline and recent agreements. While remote access to a broad range of services and networks is not new, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating demand for verifying identity seamlessly during remote onboarding as well securing “touchless” interaction. Our mobile biometric services are designed to help organizations thwart identity fraud and account takeover, by knowing the identity of their users with speed and accuracy. We believe Ipsidy’s solutions substantially enhance how they can confidently onboard new users and authenticate their access and services across the customer engagement.
We continue to carefully watch developments related to COVID-19. The extent to which COVID-19 will impact our customers, business, results and financial condition will depend on current and future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. Beginning March 2020, the Company’s day-to-day operations have been impacted differently depending on geographic location and services that are being performed. We have seen our business opportunities develop more slowly as business partners and potential customers are dealing with Covid-19 issues and working remotely. These issues have caused delays in decision making and finalization of negotiations and agreements but at the same time we have seen an uptick in interest in our solutions, and we are optimistic that these will start to bear fruit. We appreciate the support of our employees, partners and customers in these difficult times.
Additional analysis of the Company’s performance can be found in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company’s investor relations website.
About Ipsidy:
Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com, is Digital Identity. Ipsidy’s mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.
Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Information contained in this announcement may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future service launches with customers, the outcome of pilots and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Non-GAAP Financial Information.
The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options and restricted stock) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|Net Loss
|$
|(1,918,239
|)
|$
|(2,358,236
|)
|$
|(9,217,108
|)
|$
|(6,796,766
|)
|Add Back:
|Interest expense
|212,658
|93,260
|701,861
|290,804
|Other (income) expense
|(16,779
|)
|(6,271
|)
|1,301,192
|(23,565
|)
|Severance cost
|-
|-
|426,175
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|276,232
|202,235
|923,563
|529,931
|Taxes
|11,074
|10,902
|23,540
|28,867
|Impairment loss
|-
|-
|1,035,629
|-
|Stock compensation
|112,125
|372,341
|741,668
|787,720
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(1,322,929
|)
|$
|(1,685,769
|)
|$
|(4,063,480
|)
|$
|(5,183,009
|)
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Products and services
|$
|501,700
|$
|537,097
|$
|1,587,330
|$
|1,889,943
|Lease income
|13,992
|15,664
|43,270
|48,157
|Total revenues, net
|515,692
|552,761
|1,630,600
|1,938,100
|Operating Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|114,985
|142,992
|532,506
|508,716
|General and administrative
|1,527,723
|2,097,993
|5,400,639
|6,440,042
|Research and development
|308,038
|357,289
|928,778
|960,071
|Impairment loss
|-
|-
|1,035,629
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|276,232
|202,235
|923,563
|529,931
|Total operating expenses
|2,226,978
|2,800,509
|8,821,115
|8,438,760
|Loss from operations
|(1,711,286
|)
|(2,247,748
|)
|(7,190,515
|)
|(6,500,660
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest expense
|(212,658
|)
|(110,654
|)
|(701,861
|)
|(290,804
|)
|Debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|(985,842
|)
|-
|Warrant exercise inducement expense
|-
|-
|(366,795
|)
|-
|Other income, net
|16,779
|11,068
|51,445
|23,565
|Other expense, net
|(195,879
|)
|(99,586
|)
|(2,003,053
|)
|(267,239
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,907,165
|)
|(2,347,334
|)
|(9,193,568
|)
|(6,767,899
|)
|Income tax expense
|(11,074
|)
|(10,902
|)
|(23,540
|)
|(28,867
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,918,239
|)
|$
|(2,358,236
|)
|$
|(9,217,108
|)
|$
|(6,796,766
|)
|Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|547,129,400
|518,125,454
|529,933,365
|492,288,043
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|569,597
|$
|567,081
|Accounts receivable, net
|70,238
|125,859
|Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease
|70,770
|65,333
|Inventory
|245,775
|173,575
|Other current assets
|302,750
|753,505
|Total current assets
|1,259,130
|1,685,353
|Property and Equipment, net
|130,232
|161,820
|Other Assets
|222,697
|383,066
|Intangible Assets, net
|5,043,529
|5,593,612
|Goodwill
|4,183,232
|5,218,861
|Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion
|440,925
|494,703
|Total assets
|$
|11,279,745
|$
|13,537,415
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|2,872,384
|$
|2,215,912
|Capital lease obligation, current portion
|38,078
|34,816
|Note payable, current portion
|5,789
|5,341
|Deferred revenue
|388,374
|425,276
|Total current liabilities
|3,304,625
|2,681,345
|Notes payable, net of discounts and current portion
|488,886
|1,970,937
|Convertible debt, net of discounts
|5,682,258
|428,000
|Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
|20,814
|49,794
|Other liabilities
|70,532
|131,568
|Total liabilities
|9,567,115
|5,261,644
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 547,986,424 and 518,125,454 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|54,798
|51,812
|Additional paid in capital
|97,640,120
|94,982,167
|Accumulated deficit
|(96,152,701
|)
|(86,935,593
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive income
|170,413
|177,385
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,712,630
|8,275,771
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|11,279,745
|$
|13,537,415
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(9,217,108
|)
|$
|(6,796,766
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash flows from operations:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|923,563
|527,498
|Stock-based compensation
|741,668
|1,066,270
|Stock issued for services
|-
|41,112
|Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
|333,388
|82,323
|Impairment loss
|1,035,629
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|985,482
|-
|Warrant exercise inducement expense
|366,795
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|73,442
|(66,815
|)
|Net investment in direct financing lease
|48,341
|43,453
|Inventory
|(70,040
|)
|(60,930
|)
|Other current assets
|450,755
|(110,792
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,233,258
|200,117
|Deferred revenue
|(36,902
|)
|46,334
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(3,131,729
|)
|(5,028,196
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(8,643
|)
|(32,277
|)
|Increase in other assets, including work in process
|(172,880
|)
|(1,035,635
|)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(181,523
|)
|(1,067,912
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Net proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|1,510,000
|-
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(104,800
|)
|-
|Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net of offering costs
|200,000
|2,928,271
|Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
|1,248,983
|-
|Proceeds from paycheck protection program
|485,760
|-
|Principal payments on capital lease obligation and notes payable
|(29,669
|)
|(22,824
|)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|3,310,274
|2,905,447
|Effect of Foreign Currencies
|5,494
|(6,413
|)
|Net Change in Cash
|2,516
|(3,197,074
|)
|Cash, Beginning of the Period
|567,081
|4,972,331
|Cash, End of the Period
|$
|569,597
|$
|1,775,257
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|7,505
|$
|10,771
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|23,540
|$
|28,867
|Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Purchase of vehicle with note payable
|$
|-
|$
|16,510
|Recognition of right to use asset and obligation
|$
|-
|$
|514,473
|Modification of warrants issued with convertible debt
|$
|95,223
|$
|-
|Exchange of notes payable for convertible notes payable
|$
|2,662,000
|$
|-
|Settlement of accounts payable with issuance of common stock
|$
|8,270
|$
|-
|Reclass from other assets to intangible assets
|$
|327,020
|$
|2,021,810
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
