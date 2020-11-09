New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A significant uptick in cybercrimes has been observed amidst COVID-19 pandemic, where nearly 50% of the businesses worldwide experienced cyber security threats or data breach incidents. More than a 370% increase in cyberattacks was recorded since the outbreak.

Covering the growth of the perimeter security market in regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region, the research analysts at Research Nester have compiled a report in order to understand the current market scenario and opportunities that are estimated to influence the expansion of the market. The detailed report encloses a clear assessment on ongoing and forthcoming trends combined with the challenges associated with the growth of the market between 2018 and 2028.

Be it waste management, sufficient water and electricity supply, or uninterrupted connectivity among other features of smart cities, various initiatives are being taken to efficiently manage the city resources and citizen welfare. Security and surveillance are one of the primary segments of smart city projects which involve a significant amount of investment. Moreover, with growing rate of property crime offenses, there is a growing demand for door security options such as electronic doors and biometrics authentication in residential premises, further opening up access control business opportunities. According to the FBI, in 2017, there were over 7,694,086 property crime offenses in the United States. These property crimes resulted in losses of over US$ 15.3 billion during the said period. On the back of similar security concerns and several ongoing smart cities projects across the globe that furthering the demand for installation of perimeter security solutions to enhance the security and surveillance, the global perimeter security market is estimated to touch USD 30,245 Million in 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. In 2018, the market garnered the revenue of around USD 16,010 Million.





“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2684





Based on the regional segmentation, the perimeter security market in North America held the highest share of around 39% in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in these regions can be attributed to the growing adoption of perimeter security systems such as access control across public facilities, airports, railways, and seaports, as the government bodies are focusing on safeguarding their infrastructure. Furthermore, there has been significant increase in the criminal activities that have been recorded in the past decade. For instance, in Europe alone, as per the statistics by Eurostat, there were over 3,993 intentional homicides recorded across the EU (European Union) in 2018. Moreover, there were around 583,000 assault cases and over 528,000 car theft cases that were recorded by the police in the same year. This is anticipated to drive the demand for perimeter security systems in the region during the forecast period. The perimeter security market in Europe is anticipated to touch the valuation of USD 7,649 million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).





Get a Sample PDF of Perimeter Security Market Report 2020





Security is becoming one of the major concerns where authoritative bodies worldwide are implementing strict guidelines & policies pertaining to the installation of perimeter security systems. With more than an 800 million malware infections recorded in the year 2018 and rising cases of perimeter intrusions around the world that are driving the demand for multi-layered perimeter protection utilizing advanced technologies such as thermal imaging, video analytics, infrared sensors, next generation of fence mounted sensors, perimeter fence detection system along with CCTV and integrated fiber-optic intrusion detection systems, various laws and regulations have been reformed and implemented along with installations of latest security systems. Based on installation, the global perimeter security market is bifurcated into retrofit and new installation, out of which, the retrofit installation is anticipated to be the leading revenue generating segment and is estimated to touch USD 18,742 Million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. Retro-fit installation provides easy upgradation of software and hardware while protecting current security assets/investments of the end users, as it enables the re-use of their existing infrastructure such as biometrics, readers & cards and others. This offers huge time and cost savings for the end users and minimizes various disruptions in business.

However, there are some concerning limitations such as susceptibility of IP-based security cameras to hacking along with other security concerns that can negatively affect the growth of the global perimeter security market in upcoming years.





Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2684





The global perimeter security market is also segmented on the basis of component, deployment, communication technology, and end-users.

Global Perimeter Security Market, Segmentation by Components

Systems

Video Surveillance Systems (Hardware and Software)

Access Control Systems (Biometrics, Locks, Card Readers, Control Panels, Motion Detectors, Intercom, Active & Passive Barrier, Others)

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (Sensors, Intelligent Lighting, Immediate & Visible Alarms)

Services

Professional Services

Risk Assessment and Analysis

System Integration and Consulting

Training and Education

Maintenance and Support

Global Perimeter Security Market, Segmentation by Deployment

Buried/ Invisible

Fence Mounted

Open Area/Free Standing

Global Perimeter Security Market, Segmentation by Communication Technology

Cellular

Microwave

Optic Fiber-Based

VSAT

Global Perimeter Security Market, Segmentation by End-User

Military & Defense

Government

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Utilities

Residential





Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-2684





In the middle of this global recession due to COVID-19, there have been significant investments pertaining to security infrastructure which have positively affected the perimeter security system's adoption rate globally. The detailed study on the report also offers various business strategies adopted by leading giants in the global perimeter security market that help them to cater to the rising demand for high-quality security along with gaining a leading stance in this competitive landscape. Some of the prominent leaders in the global perimeter security market are Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Axis Communication AB, RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Southwest Microwave Inc., Fiber SenSys Inc., Senstar Corporation, and Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Social Media Security Market Segmentation By Type (Monitoring, Threat Intelligence Simulation, Risk Management and Others) and By Application (SMEs and Large Enterprises) - Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2025



Fleet Management Market Segmentation By Function (Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management, Vehicle Dispatch, Asset Tracking, Security & Safety Management, Driver Scheduling and Condition-based Maintenance) - Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2025

Sound Masking System Market Segmentation By Type (Automatic and Manual); By Type of Technology (QT100, QT200 and QT600) and By End User (Hotels, Hospitals, Recording Studios, Offices and Others - Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027

Public Cloud Market Segmentation By Cloud Computing Type (High Performance Computing, Cloud Billing, Communication Platform, Infrastructure and Others); By Service Type (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Process-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service); By Size of Organization (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By End User (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication and Others) - Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2023

Biometric Payments Market Segmentation By Authentication Type (Voice, Face, Palm-Vein, Finger-Vein, Behavioral, Palmprint and Iris); By Architecture (Cloud Based and Devices Based) and By Type of Payment (Mobile, Wearable, Naked, IoT and Others) - Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027





About Research Nester





Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919