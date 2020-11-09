Everly, Iowa, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by his faith, family, and nature, author David Hoye uses emotions pulled from his widely relatable life experiences to relay poetry that delves into love, loss, and animals. “Bits and Pieces” is Hoye’s latest work that discusses both light, airy subjects and solemn, tough-to-confront topics with a humorous and vulnerable undertone, but his ability to dissect these topics with grace makes his poetry appealing to an array of audiences. Readers will find “Bits and Pieces” to be a refreshing take on the highs and lows of the human experience and find comfort in his approach to life’s struggles.



Hoye has also published three other poetry books: "Take a Journey on the River of Life"; "Billowing Clouds, Rugged Rocks and Tall Pines”; and "A Gift of Faith". He has also published a non-fiction book, "All The Kids on My Block", which explores the stories of children with special needs that he has worked with as a school social worker. “Bits and Pieces” is meant to show his fan-base a new side of his writing.

“I wanted to give my readers something different, something new. I think this book represents a new phase of my work and it’s exciting,” Hoye said.

Hoye’s poetry book highlights the places readers can go in their own lives to find solace from chaos. Whether those places be in the comfort of their homes with their families, snuggling their furry friends, or seeking faith for refuge, “Bits and Pieces” sorts the human condition into a reel of moments they can reflect upon and appreciate.

“Bits and Pieces”

By David Hoye

ISBN: 9781973697800 (softcover); 9781973697794 (electronic)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

David Hoye is a licensed social worker and mental health therapist. He completed his bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Montana, his Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from the Northern State University in South Dakota, and his Master of Social Work from the University of Iowa. He stays active as a lay minister within the Lutheran Church and has been writing poetry for over thirty years. He has published three Books of poetry: "Take a Journey on the River of Life"; "Billowing Clouds, Rugged Rocks and Tall Pines”, "A Gift of Faith", and “Bits and Pieces”. He has also published a non-fiction book, "All The Kids on My Block". Dave and his wife currently reside in Everly, Iowa.

