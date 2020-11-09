Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchoscopes (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery therapeutic area.



Bronchoscopes are used in a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including, detection of tumors, lung infection, and airway blockages. Certain respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, sarcoidosis, and trachea oesophageal fistula are easily detected with the help of bronchoscopes. Therapeutic procedures include management of benign airway stenosis, laser bronchoscopy, cryotherapy, endobronchial brachytherapy, photodynamic therapy, and airway stents.



Bronchoscopes have been classed into the following categories -



Non-Video Bronchoscopes

Rigid Bronchoscopes

Flexible Fibre Bronchoscopes

Video Bronchoscopes

Flexible Video Bronchoscopes

Mobile Bronchoscopes

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the Market Model



Currently marketed Bronchoscopes and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Bronchoscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Bronchoscopes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Bronchoscopes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Bronchoscopes marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Mentioned



Fujifilm Holdings Corp

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

Olympus Corp

PENTAX Medical Co (Hoya Corp)

Richard Wolf GmbH

