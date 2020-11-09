New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207151/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the field service management software market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the various pricing strategies by vendors, increasing demand for SaaS-based FSM solutions, and increasing requirements to drive workforce productivity. In addition, various pricing strategies by vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The field service management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes.



The field service management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of predictive analytics in FSM software as one of the prime reasons driving the field service management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of the IoT in FSM and the introduction of mobile field service apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the field service management software market covers the following areas:

• Field service management software market sizing

• Field service management software market forecast

• Field service management software market industry analysis





