New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192401/?utm_source=GNW

24 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. Our reports on telecom application programming interface market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion in enterprise business models, adoption of diverse types of telecom API in emerging market, and enhanced business value of APIs and end-to-end visibility. In addition, expansion in enterprise business models is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The telecom application programming interface market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes



The telecom application programming interface market is segmented as below:

By Service

• SMR

• Payment

• Maps and location

• VS

• Identity management



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of telecom API-fication as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom application programming interface market growth during the next few years. Also, driving innovation in digital era and rapid growth of internet-connected devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our telecom application programming interface market covers the following areas:

• Telecom application programming interface market sizing

• Telecom application programming interface market forecast

• Telecom application programming interface market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192401/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001