Human epidermal growth factor receptor type 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer is one of the most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer in women worldwide. HER2-negative breast cancer can generally be subdivided into two major groups: HER2-, estrogen receptor (ER)+ and/or progesterone receptor (PR)+ and HER2-, ER-, and PR- (triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC). Historically HR+ breast cancer has typically been treated with hormone therapies which is the cornerstone of treatment for patients with this disease while physicians have typically relied on chemotherapy for patients with triple negative breast cancer. This has significantly changed in the last 5 years.
A total of 9 new entrants are expected to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2018-2028 while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment. The competition will be particularly fierce in HER2-/HR+ breast cancer, with CDK4/6, PI3K/AKT, and HDAC inhibitors competing for market share with endocrine-based therapies in later lines of treatment. In TNBC, checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and antibody drug conjugates will compete in specific patient segments, and are expected to ultimately lower the unmet needs in this patient population.
Scope of the report:
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Executive Summary
2.1 The HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Will Expand to $13.04B in 2028
2.2 A Focus on Establishing Greater Market Access, Label Expansions for Premium Products, and New Products in Later Lines
2.3 Opportunities Remain for More Effective and Conveniently Administered Therapies in HER2-Negative Breast Cancer
2.4 Checkpoint Inhibitors and PI3K/AKT Inhibitors Are Well Positioned for Significant Market Penetration Over the Forecast Period
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for HER2-Negative Breast Cancer (2018-2028)
5.6 Discussion
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
6.5 China
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Developing More Personalized Treatment Options for TNBC Patients
8.3 Developing Novel Strategies to Tackle Endocrine Resistance in HR+ Disease
8.4 Improved Convenience for Administration of Hormonal Agents
8.5 Effective Treatment Strategies for Patients with Brain Metastases
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Pfizer
10.4 Novartis
10.5 Eli Lilly
10.6 AstraZeneca
10.7 Roche
10.8 Merck & Co
10.9 Other Players
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
