SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today issued the following letter to its shareholders in response to a recent public letter from a group of Leaf Group shareholders (the “Investor Group”):



Dear Valued Shareholders,

The Investor Group recently made a new proposal to the Leaf Group Board of Directors, which was disclosed in letters they sent to the Board on October 22, 2020 and November 2, 2020 (copies of which are attached to this letter). The proposal includes the following terms:

Leaf Group’s commitment to starting a new strategic review process no later than March 31, 2021 unless the Company maintains an average stock price of $9.00 per share or more throughout the first quarter of 2021;

The appointment to the Leaf Group Board of two new Directors affiliated with the Investor Group—Robert Majteles and Michael McConnell;

The capping of the size of the Board at a total of seven Directors;

The establishment of a new strategic review committee composed of the Investor Group’s two Director nominees and one current outside Leaf Group Director of the Board’s choosing, which would select new financial and legal advisors for the strategic review and oversee the process;

Sean Moriarty remaining CEO of the Company; and

Mr. Moriarty receiving a stock award package in connection with a sale of the Company which would result in him receiving at least $6 million if the Company is sold for at least $9.00 per share.

It is clear that the proposal’s provisions have one purpose: to force the near-term sale of the Company. The Investor Group has been pursuing a sale since it began its campaign in June 2020, and as we have said before, we believe that the Investor Group’s continued efforts to force a sale are driven by a narrow and self-serving agenda that is directly at odds with the best interests of our broader investor base .



We believe that it is in all shareholders’ best interest for the Company to continue to drive results to increase shareholder value .



NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR A SECOND STRATEGIC REVIEW

This view is grounded in the fact that, in line with our fiduciary obligations, we have thoroughly assessed the merits of a potential second strategic review, including consulting with a number of leading investment bankers. This evaluation process has left us highly confident that initiating another strategic review so soon after the completion of our last review would be ill-advised, particularly in light of our recent financial performance. We firmly believe that our current strategic plan is the best way to enhance shareholder value, and that another review has the potential to damage the business.

The recent performance of our business and stock price bear this out. Since completing our strategic review in May 2020, Leaf Group has posted stellar results. As previously announced, for Q3 2020 the Company delivered $63.3 million in revenue, a 58% year-over-year growth in revenue and our strongest revenue growth in over a decade. We also reported $2.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a $2.3 million improvement over the prior year period. We continue to demonstrate strong momentum toward our 2022 targets of over $250 million in revenue and $20 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Our recent stock market performance supports the Board’s strategic direction , with Leaf Group’s stock up over 300% since the conclusion of our last strategic review in May 2020.

With the Company performing well and its current direction supported by the market, now is not the time to risk disrupting momentum that is benefiting shareholders. To that end, the following stock charts are illuminating. The first shows Leaf Group’s stock performance from when we launched our strategic review after similar pressure from certain members of the Investor Group on April 15, 2019, through the conclusion of the review on May 19, 2020:

Compare that to the following chart, which shows the Company’s stock price growth since announcing the conclusion of the strategic review in May 2020:

The activist campaign in the spring of 2019 and the resulting strategic review process destroyed shareholder value. And while we are pleased with how our stock performance has improved since May 2020, we have no doubt that the Investor Group’s current aggressive PR campaign continues to be an overhang on the stock. Investors should be asking themselves how much additional value a second review process would destroy, in addition to how much the Investor Group’s self-serving efforts have already cost them.

THE INVESTOR GROUP IS SEEKING TO FURTHER ITS OWN INTERESTS AT THE EXPENSE OF OTHER SHAREHOLDERS

The Investor Group is clearly pushing the Company to do something that Leaf Group’s Board, management team and third-party advisors agree would harm the Company and shareholder value. Its Directors will control the new strategic review committee with its handpicked financial and legal advisors to ensure they drive the result that they seek. The next logical question is, “What are the Investor Group’s motivations and are they aligned with the interests of all other shareholders?”

After the Leaf Group Board was pressured to launch a strategic review in April 2019, Investor Group member Oak Management Group sold 769,388 shares of Leaf Group common stock from November 2019 through May 2020 at prices as low as $1.10 per share. Oak Managing Partner Fred Harman disclosed that these sales were driven by a need to raise capital for his firm’s other investments.



Additionally, Spectrum sold 500,000 Leaf Group shares at $5.13 per share on October 5, 2020 — a day when Leaf Group’s stock price on the open market fluctuated between $5.74 and $6.19. We urge our shareholders to question what motivation Spectrum could possibly have for selling such a large amount of stock below market value other than a need to liquidate its Leaf Group position.

Even the Investor Group’s new willingness not to conduct the strategic alternative process if certain targets are met is illusory. For a strategic process not to be run, the Company’s 45-day moving average stock price must remain at or over $9.00 per share during the first quarter of 2021. The initial $9.00 price target would mark a 56% increase from the closing price of Leaf Group’s stock on the day our Board received the Investor Group’s proposal, and a more than 40 0 % increase from the Company’s stock price at the conclusion of our strategic review in May 2020. This already tremendous hurdle would grow over time, with the minimum average stock price allowed under the terms of the proposal increasing in each successive quarter in 2021.

We believe based on our regular interactions with our shareholders that most are seeking sustainable , long-term value generation. The actions of select members of the Investor Group suggest a narrow, short-term and self-serving agenda that does not prioritize the interests of our broader shareholder base.

THE INVESTOR GROUP’S PROPOSED DIRECTORS ARE LIKELY TO ADVANCE ITS INTERESTS AT THE EXPENSE OF OTHER SHAREHOLDERS

Given that the Investor Group’s goals do not appear to align with those of the broader investor base, shareholders should also ask whether its two Director candidates are likely to act in the best interests of all shareholders . The following charts illustrate just how closely its Director candidates are affiliated with certain members of the Investor Group:

As we announced earlier today, we have just named two new Directors—Rob Krolik and Suzanne Hopgood – to our Board of Directors. You can find more information about these Directors, who were selected with the support of a leading outside search firm, in our press release here. This announcement is just the latest step in our efforts to overhaul our Board. The Board now includes five independent Directors, all of whom have been on the Board for four years or less, and we are confident that this refreshed Board has the relevant experience and fresh perspectives needed to help guide the Company into its next chapter. Importantly, the current Board also reflects a goal that we and many of our investors value highly in having a diverse group of individuals—our six Directors include four women and one person of color.

Our Board continues to evaluate a wide range of strategic alternatives and remains committed to acting in the best interest of its shareholders. We thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

The Independent Committee

Deborah A. Benton Beverly K. Carmichael Chair of the Board Director



About Leaf Group



Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creative-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

