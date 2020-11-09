New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Mitigation Banking Market By Type (Wetland or Stream Banks, Forest Conservation, and Conservation Banks) and By Verticals (Construction & Mining, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Manufacturing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the research study, the global mitigation banking market was estimated at USD 6.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026. The global mitigation banking market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.47% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Mitigation Banking Market Growing On the Back of Rising Trend for Protection of Biodiversity Coupled with the Growing Investments from International Players for Safeguarding the Biodiversity.

Mitigation banking is a scheme of debits and credits conceived to avoid the ecological damage of wetlands and reservoirs. It compromises the protection and conservation of wetlands, natural ecosystems, and streams in other areas. This method includes reducing the environmental harm caused. Mitigation banking seeks to conserve biodiversity, decrease harmful effects, and keep developers responsible as surging industrialization has an unavoidable impact on the environment.

The mitigation banking scheme is built on the Clean Water Act (CWA) that includes reimbursement for wetland interventions in hopes to meet the United States' aim of no total loss of this form of ecosystem. Mitigation credits are specified on the basis of their biophysical existence. Atkins is a leading market player in the identification, growth, and implementation of mitigation banks across the continental United States. Atkins has set up more than 15 licensed banks and has been active in probably hundreds of U.S. mitigation strategies. The development of the wetland or stream bank sector is attributable to the government policy framework of supporting the establishment of more mitigation banks. This will assist state federal regulators to ensure that developers purchase wetland credits in order to adequately calculate the operational & model attributes of the impacted wetlands.

In 2019, worldwide demand for banking mitigation was valued at around USD 6.1 billion, and by the end of 2026, current and planned innovations will have reached valuations of around USD 14.9 billion. In terms of CAGR, industry players and analysts expect a rise in the global mitigation banking market of about 13.4 percent. Over the coming years, increasing government grievances about biodiversity conservation are projected to drive the growth of the mitigation banking industry in the near future. In addition, the provision of political, social, economic, and ecological protection helps to increase the country's bargaining power and earning capacity. In exchange, this helps draw tremendous foreign investment and also plays a crucial role in preserving the country's biodiversity. The biggest obstacle facing the performance of mitigation banking is the difficulty that regulatory bodies face in measuring ecological losses correctly in commercial or monetary terms. Credits provided to mitigation banks need to be adequately priced and reviewed by regulators, but although these organizations use a range of environmental evaluation methods, it is not an easy task to completely measure the economic impact of certain harm to natural resources.

Some of the leading and top mitigation banking companies in the global mitigation banking market include Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc., The Wetlandsbank Company (TWC), Alafia River Wetland Mitigation Bank, Inc., Wildwood Environmental Credit Company, The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc., Habitat Bank LLC, Burns & McDonnell, Mitigation Credit Services, LLC. EarthBalance, Ecosystem Investment Partners (EIP), The Loudermilk Companies, Weyerhaeuser, WRA, Inc., LLC, Great Ecology, LJA Environmental Services, Inc., and Ecosystem Services, LLC.

Lucrative need for protecting biodiversity will propel the market trends

Growing government concerns pertaining to protecting biodiversity is projected to steer the growth of the mitigation banking industry over the forecast period. Moreover, the provision of political, social, financial, and ecological safeguards help in improving the negotiating power as well as earning potential of the country. This, in turn, helps in attracting huge foreign investments and also plays a key role in maintaining the biodiversity of the country.

Wetland or Stream Banks to dominate the type segment

The growth of the wetland or stream banks segment is credited to the government policy of encouraging setting up more such mitigation banks. This will help regulatory authorities of the state to ensure buying of wetland credits by developers in order to measure functional & type values of affected wetlands more accurately.

The construction & mining segment to contribute immensely towards the overall market growth

The construction & mining segment is set to accrue revenue worth nearly USD 6,200 million by 2027. The expansion of the segment is attributed to the large-scale use of the mitigation banking system in the construction & mining industry.

The worldwide mitigation banking market size can be segmented into conservation banks, wetland or stream banks, and forest conservation on the basis of product type. The category of wetland or stream banks held the largest market share in 2019. The development of the wetland or stream bank segment is attributable to the government policies of supporting the establishment of even more mitigation banks. This will assist regional federal regulators to determine that developers purchase wetland credits in order to effectively calculate the operational & category values of the impacted wetlands.

Mitigation Banking Market: Regional Analysis

In addition, North America’s economy, based on regions, is projected to contribute to overall regional market growth by 2026. During the projected timeline, the mitigation banking market in North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of about 14.7 percent. During the forecasting period, the market size is also likely to benefit big sales profits. The expansion of the region's market is attributable to the huge demand in the U.S. for banking mitigation solutions.

This report segments the mitigation banking market as follows:

Global Mitigation Banking Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Wetland or Stream Banks

Forest Conservation

Conservation Banks

Global Mitigation Banking Market: By Verticals Segment Analysis

Construction & Mining

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

