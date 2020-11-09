Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the latest developments in the markets for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automated meter reading (AMR) technologies. The installed base of water utility AMI endpoints in Europe and North America amounted to 46.1 million units in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.0 percent to reach 106.8 million units in 2025. The total number of communicating utility water meters - including both AMI and AMR - will at the same time grow from 132.4 million units in 2019 to 204.6 million units in 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, water utilities, products and markets.
Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America is the first strategy analysing the latest developments in the markets for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automated meter reading (AMR) technologies in the water sector in these two regions. This strategic research report provides you with over 145 pages of unique business intelligence, including 6-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from this report:
This report answers the following questions:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1 Water Services in Europe and North America
1.1 The water services sector in Europe and North America
1.1.1 The organisation of water service management
1.1.2 Residential water rates and consumption
1.1.3 Water distribution system operators
2 Smart Water Metering
2.1 Introduction to water metering
2.2 Remote meter reading systems
2.2.1 Smart water metering applications & benefits
2.2.2 Smart water metering infrastructure
2.3 Project strategies
2.3.1 System design and sourcing
2.3.2 Rollout and integration
2.3.3 Implementation and operation
2.3.4 Communicating with customers
2.3.5 Individual rights issues
3 IoT Networks and Communications Technologies
3.1 IoT network technologies
3.1.1 Network architectures
3.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands
3.2 3GPP cellular technologies
3.2.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT
3.2.2 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications
3.2.3 NB-IoT and LTE-M network deployments in Europe & North America
3.3 LoRa & LoRaWAN
3.3.1 Technology characteristics and network footprint
3.4Sigfox
3.5 RF technology and standards
3.5.1 EN 13757
3.5.2 Proprietary RF networking platforms
4 Smart Metering Industry Players
4.1 Meter vendors
4.2 Communications solution providers
4.3 Software solution providers
5 Water AMR/AMI Market Profiles
5.1Europe
5.2 North America
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Market forecasts
6.1.1 AMI communications technology market shares
6.2 Industry analysis
6.3 Market trends
6.3.1 Accelerating the transition to static metering technologies
6.3.2 Strong growth of LoRaWAN and 3GPP-based LPWA deployments
6.3.3 Realising the full potential of water AMI beyond billing functionalities
6.3.4Digital security - a top priority for future smart water networks
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se4l1o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
