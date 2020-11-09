New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015509/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the data center colocation market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of M&A and an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services. In addition, a growing number of M&A is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center colocation market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The data center colocation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Retail colocation

• Wholesale colocation



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies an increasing number of investments in the construction of colocation data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center colocation market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center colocation market covers the following areas:

• Data center colocation market sizing

• Data center colocation market forecast

• Data center colocation market industry analysis





