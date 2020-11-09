BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, an expanded and interactive report that details the Company’s commitment to CR along with our strong results, performance and progress.
“Despite these challenging and uncertain times, we remain steadfast in our commitment to investing responsibly in Host’s most material environmental, social and governance priorities and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Joanne Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility. “We are proud to share our progress and the ways we are responding to critical issues around climate, health and wellness, inclusion and human rights in a more robust report this year.”
Now in its third edition, the 2020 CR Report features new and expanded sections including:
Notable CR achievements highlighted within the 2020 CR Report include:
To learn more, please read the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and view the updated Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®*, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.
