PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions in North America and in the Asia-Pacific region of Australia and New Zealand (the “Company”), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020.



F irst Quarter 20 2 1 Highlights

Rental revenues from our core non-liquid containment products in North America increased by 5% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues were $52.3 million, compared to $58.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector, increased by approximately 1% in North America and declined by less than 1% in local currency in the Asia-Pacific from the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues comprised 64% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 67% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Total revenues were $82.4 million, compared to $89.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.1 million, compared to $25.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26%, compared to 28% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Included in these results were a non-cash charge of $0.7 million and a non-cash benefit of $1.0 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 73%, compared to 77% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed a $60.0 million public offering of 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025.

Management Commentary

“We expected challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic to lower our first quarter results,” said Jody Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite these challenges, our core North America leasing operations at Pac-Van remained relatively stable, with revenues down only 2% from the first quarter of the prior fiscal year, and the growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA of our Asia-Pacific operations exceeded our expectations. However, reduced drilling activity and continuing uncertainty in the oil and gas markets aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to adversely affect Lone Star’s liquid containment business. Conditions in the oil and gas market could improve, but we are prepared for these ongoing challenges in the sector throughout our fiscal year 2021.”

Mr. Miller concluded, “I want to reiterate that the physical health and safety of our employees and customers remain our foremost concern. We are considered an essential business and our locations remain open, operating under flexible work practices while maintaining the same level of safety and service that our customers expect. We have a resilient business and experienced managers who have navigated through past challenges and are well prepared to continue to navigate effectively through this environment.”

Charles Barrantes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our better than expected first quarter results and our management of working capital and fleet investment generated free cash flow and reduced debt during the quarter. In addition, we are pleased with the successful completion of a $60.0 million public offering of 7.875% senior unsecured notes that mature on October 31, 2025. In connection with the offering, we have granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional $9.0 million to cover overallotments, if any. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem a portion of our outstanding 8.125% unsecured senior notes that mature on July 31, 2021.

Mr. Barrantes concluded, “We continue to evaluate financing alternatives to refinance the remaining 8.125% senior unsecured notes, with the goal of further lowering our overall cost of financing. Our financial position and liquidity remain strong and we expect to continue to generate free cash flow for the full fiscal year.”

F irst Quarter 20 2 1 Operating Summary

North America

Revenues from our North American leasing operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 totaled $53.6 million, compared with $60.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of approximately 12%. Leasing revenues decreased by 16% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in leasing revenues occurred primarily in the oil and gas sector, substantially attributable to Lone Star, as well as in the services sector. This decrease was partially offset by increases in the construction and industrial sectors. Sales revenues were comparable between the periods. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $15.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared with $19.4 million for the prior year’s quarter, a decrease of 23%. Adjusted EBITDA from Pac-Van decreased by 8% to $14.7 million, from $15.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, and adjusted EBITDA from Lone Star significantly decreased to $0.3 million, from $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

North American manufacturing revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $1.6 million and included intercompany sales of $1.3 million from products sold to our North American leasing operations. This compares to $3.5 million of total sales, including intercompany sales of $1.3 million during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. On a stand-alone basis, prior to intercompany adjustments, adjusted EBITDA was a slight loss of $0.1 million the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million for the year-ago quarter.

Asia-Pacific

Revenues from the Asia-Pacific region for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $28.5 million, as compared with $27.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, an increase of 5%. The Australian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar between the periods, so on a local currency basis, total revenues increased by approximately 1%. The slight increase in revenues in local dollars was driven primarily by increased revenues in the utilities sector and was partially offset by decreases in the government, education and industrial sectors. Leasing revenues increased by 3% on a year-over-year basis, but decreased slightly in local currency, primarily due to decreases in the construction, education and special events sectors; partially offset by increases in the healthcare and government sectors. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.3 million, as compared with $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of approximately 8%. On a local currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 3%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Overview

At September 30, 2020, the Company had total debt of $375.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million, compared with $379.8 million and $17.5 million at June 30, 2020, respectively. At September 30, 2020, our North American leasing operations had $96.4 million available to borrow under its senior credit facility, and our Asia-Pacific leasing operations had, including cash at the bank, $31.6 million (A$44.2 million) available to borrow under its senior credit facility.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company generated cash from operating activities of $10.7 million, as compared to $13.6 million for the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, the Company realized net proceeds of $0.2 million (investing $1.9 million in North America and realizing net proceeds of $2.1 million in the Asia-Pacific) from the lease fleet, as compared to $7.3 million in net fleet investment ($8.1 million in North America and realizing net proceeds of $0.8 million in the Asia-Pacific) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Receivables were $42.2 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $44.1 million at June 30, 2020. Days sales outstanding in receivables for our Asia-Pacific leasing operations decreased from 43 days as of June 30, 2020 to 37 days as of September 30, 2020 and, for North American leasing operations, increased from 40 days as of June 30, 2020 to 42 days as of September 30, 2020.

O utlook

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and, therefore, it is extremely difficult to reasonably predict the extent to which our results of operations, liquidity and financial condition will ultimately be impacted by the pandemic in fiscal year 2021. However, based on our first quarter results and depending on conditions in the oil and gas sector in Texas and the translation effect of the Australian dollar to the U.S. dollar, management estimates that consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 will be in the range of $310 million to $325 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 15% to 20% lower in fiscal year 2021 than fiscal year 2020. This improved outlook does not take into account the impact of any acquisitions that may occur during fiscal year 2021.

About General Finance Corporation

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN, www.generalfinance.com) is a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions. Management’s expertise in these sectors drives disciplined growth strategies, operational guidance, effective capital allocation and capital markets support for the Company’s subsidiaries. The Company’s Asia-Pacific leasing operations in Australia and New Zealand consist of wholly-owned Royal Wolf (www.royalwolf.com.au), the leading provider of portable storage solutions in those regions. The Company’s North America leasing operations consist of wholly-owned subsidiaries Pac-Van, Inc. (www.pacvan.com), provider of primarily portable storage and office containers, mobile offices and modular buildings, and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (www.lonestartank.com), provider of liquid storage tank containers. The Company also owns Southern Frac, LLC (www.southernfrac.com), a manufacturer of portable liquid storage tank containers and, under the trade name Southern Fabrication Specialties (www.southernfabricationspecialties.com), other steel products in North America.

-Financial Tables Follow-

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Revenues Sales: Lease inventories and fleet $ 28,791 $ 29,665 Manufactured units 2,173 357 30,964 30,022 Leasing 58,933 52,338 89,897 82,360 Costs and expenses Cost of Sales: Lease inventories and fleet (exclusive of the items shown separately below) 20,216 21,294 Manufactured units 1,827 441 Direct costs of leasing operations 22,858 20,611 Selling and general expenses 20,655 19,643 Depreciation and amortization 9,411 9,066 Operating income 14,930 11,305 Interest income 186 151 Interest expense (7,324) (5,697) Change in value of bifurcated derivatives Convertible Note 992 (683) Foreign exchange and other (573) 326 (6,719) (5,903) Income before provision for income taxes 8,211 5,402 Provision for income taxes 2,260 1,319 Net income 5,951 4,083 Preferred stock dividends (922) (922) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,029 $ 3,161 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.11 Diluted 0.16 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,205,248 29,693,856 Diluted 31,340,432 30,517,727

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,478 $ 17,297 Trade and other receivables, net 44,066 42,221 Inventories 20,928 20,192 Prepaid expenses and other 8,207 13,660 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,396 24,064 Lease fleet, net 458,727 459,107 Operating lease assets 66,225 76,723 Goodwill 97,224 98,234 Other intangible assets, net 18,771 17,920 Total assets $ 756,022 $ 769,418 Liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 46,845 $ 44,949 Income taxes payable 645 360 Unearned revenue and advance payments 24,642 27,115 Operating lease liabilities 67,142 77,913 Senior and other debt, net 379,798 375,000 Fair value of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note 18,325 19,008 Deferred tax liabilities 43,708 44,662 Total liabilities 581,105 589,007 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity Cumulative preferred stock, $.0001 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; 400,100 shares issued and outstanding (in series) 40,100 40,100 Common stock, $.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 30,880,531 shares issued and 29,968,766 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 31,086,990 shares issued and 30,175,225 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 183,051 182,796 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,106) (20,440) Accumulated deficit (20,790) (16,707) Treasury stock, at cost; 911,765 shares (5,845) (5,845) Total General Finance Corporation stockholders’ equity 174,413 179,907 Equity of noncontrolling interests 504 504 Total equity 174,917 180,411 Total liabilities and equity $ 756,022 $ 769,418

Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings before interest, income taxes, impairment, depreciation and amortization and other non-operating costs and income (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA are non-U.S. GAAP measures. We calculate adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items we do not consider to be indicative of the performance of our ongoing operations. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the expenses excluded from our presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. We present adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, many of which present EBITDA and a form of adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. The following tables show our adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation from net income on a consolidated basis and from operating income (loss) for our operating segments (in thousands):

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Net income $ 5,951 $ 4,083 Add (deduct) — Provision for income taxes 2,260 1,319 Change in valuation of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note (992) 683 Foreign exchange and other 573 (326) Interest expense 7,324 5,697 Interest income (186) (151) Depreciation and amortization 9,512 9,165 Share-based compensation expense 683 524 Refinancing costs not capitalized --- 150 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,125 $ 21,144



