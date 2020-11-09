NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise announced today that the Company has been recognized as one of the 2020's infection control solutions companies in Asia Pacific by MedTech Outlook. MedTech Outlook names 10 companies annually that are at the forefront of providing infection control solutions and having an impact on the industry.

Beroni Group has developed and validated the SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody detection kit in response to the current global SARS-CoV-2 crisis. Beroni Group’s detection kit is a rapid in vitro diagnostic which can detect the virus within 10 minutes. Beroni Group’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody detection kit has received CE-IVD certification in April 2020 and is currently under review by the FDA.

Already approved by the FDA for emergency use, Beroni Group has a commercial-ready exclusive license viral detection platform with the CII-ArboViroPlexrRT-PCR Assay. The assay, developed by Columbia University and exclusively licensed to Beroni, can simultaneously test for the Zika virus, all Dengue virus serotypes, Chikungunya virus, and West Nile virus within a short time.

Apart from the detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases, Beroni Group also focuses on cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, and e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Beroni Group is currently embarking on three key clinical trials - the targeted anti-cancer drug, PENAO, allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cells used for cancer treatment and medical solution utilizing nanobody technology for detection and treatment of COVID-19.

“Beroni Group is honored to be named one of the top companies by MedTech Outlook,” said Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “Presently, we are in the process of seeking a listing on NASDAQ to enhance the Company’s liquidity and visibility. We believe our leading technology in virus detection and treatment and our diversified biopharmaceutical portfolio can lead Beroni Group to become a leading biotech company, continuously developing and manufacturing safe and reliable pharmaceutical and healthcare products.”

To learn more, read the full article at MedTech Outlook.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws withrespect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC



Tel: +1(646)-801-2803



Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com