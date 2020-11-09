COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to PT Pertamina Rosneft Pengolahan dan Petrokimia (PRPP), a joint venture between Indonesia’s PT Pertamina and Russia’s Rosneft Oil Company. The UNIPOL® PP facility, located in Tuban, Indonesia, will include two lines, each designed to produce 580KTA for a total of 1160KTA of polypropylene.



The agreement includes a long-term catalyst supply contract and a license for Grace’s UNIPOL® PP UNIPPAC Process Control (UUPC) Software. This tailored package, in conjunction with the UNIPOL® PP process technology, guarantees the opportunity for PRPP and Grace to work closely together over the lifetime of the plant, resulting in a fully optimized solution.

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP Process Technology and CONSISTA® 6th generation catalyst and donor technology provide the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers from a single catalyst. Grace’s patented advanced donor technology and UUPC Software deliver outstanding plant operability.

Kadek Ambara Jaya, PRPP President Director said, “We are excited to install the UNIPOL® PP Process Technology at our Tuban, Indonesia site. The mature technology, low investment, and the relationship with the Grace team all were factors in our decision to choose this technology. We are confident that, with Grace’s process technology and catalysts, we will provide our customers with the best possible polypropylene resin options in the region.”

“Grace is excited to partner with PRPP on this significant, world-class project,” said Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business. “PRPP will be able to meet growing demand for higher value polypropylene products using our best-in-class catalyst systems and proven UNIPOL® PP Process Technology.”

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Process Technology

Grace is the leading supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and has the broadest portfolio of polyolefin catalyst technologies of any independent polyethylene/polypropylene catalyst producer. Grace is an industry leader in offering UNIPOL® PP Process Technology, 6th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA® catalysts and donors, and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® Process Control software.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

