FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, before the opening of the market on Monday, November 23, 2020.



The Company will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on that day.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vitru.com.br.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 8975958) by dialing (833) 614-1391 or +1 (914) 987-7112 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 23, 2020.

