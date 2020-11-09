Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coatings 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There has been increased recent commercial activity in hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings that demonstrate the ability to shed fluids quickly off of surfaces. In October 2020, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. acquired hydrophobic and anti-reflective coatings manufacturer COTEC and actnano, a start-up producing hydrophobic nanocoatings for electronics raised $12 million in investment.

Superhydrophobic sprays applied by the consumer are available in a number of markets including textiles and architectural coatings. The market also expanded over the few years in markets such as packaging, aerospace and especially electronics (for waterproofing). Automotive companies including Tesla, Ford, Volvo, GM and Jaguar have also started product development initiatives.

These coatings are typically characterized by very high water and oil contact angles and are applied to a wide variety of surfaces and substrates, imparting anti-fingerprint, anti-soil, anti-fouling, self-cleaning, anti-icing, anti-microbial, easy-to-clean and anti-corrosion properties. Other properties that have been incorporated include transparency and colour, anisotropy, reversibility, flexibility and breathability (moisture vapor transfer). Superhydrophobic coatings incorporating antimicrobial additives can protect various indoor surfaces, such as fabric seats, carpeting, leather and vinyl, with just a single coat. These products are safe, odorless, and easy to apply with a hand sprayer.

This report covers:

Market segmentation.

Existing and new technology solutions.

Recent industry activity in 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on market.

Market drivers and trends.

Applications by market.

Global revenues, historical and forecasted to 2030.

Key players (Over 150 company profiles)

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1 Advanced coatings and nanocoatings

1.1 Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings

1.2 Markets

1.3 Market drivers and trends

1.4 Global market size and opportunity for hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings

1.5 Market and technical challenges



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Nanocoatings

2.2 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.3 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.4 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces



3 HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS MARKET STRUCTURE



4 ANTI-FINGERPRINT HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS



5 ANTI-MICROBIAL HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS



6 ANTI-CORROSION HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS



7 SELF-CLEANING HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS



8 ANTI-ICING HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

9 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET

9.1 ELECTRONICS

9.2 AIRCRAFT AND AEROSPACE

9.3 AUTOMOTIVE

9.4 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

9.5 TEXTILES AND APPAREL

9.6 HOUSEHOLD CARE, HYGIENE AND SANITARY

9.7 MARINE

9.8 EXTERIOR COATINGS

9.9 ENERGY (WIND TURBINES AND SOLAR CELL PROTECTION)

9.10 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION



10 COMPANY PROFILES

11 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

actnano

COTEC

Ford

GM

Jaguar

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tesla

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzp6sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900