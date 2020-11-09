Nation’s Largest Vaccine Manufacturer Spearheading Initiative



BOWIE, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the launch of an Inovalon ONE® Platform configuration supporting multiple national vaccine adherence initiatives.

The program involves organizations from across the healthcare ecosystem, including global pharmaceutical organizations, patient engagement services companies, and health plans, with the Inovalon ONE® Platform serving as the program’s overall national technology platform. One of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and largest manufacturers of vaccines within the U.S., and a variety of leading health plans have engaged with the program with additional top global pharmaceutical companies and health plans expected to join.

“Adherence to vaccination schedules is critical for providing maximum effectiveness against vaccine-preventable diseases in the community,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., Inovalon’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “We are pleased to bring to bear the scale of the Inovalon ONE® Platform and its vast primary source datasets to empower successful adherence to vaccine schedules, especially at a time when we have seen the COVID-19 pandemic disrupt routine vaccinations, let alone the need for COVID-19 related vaccination initiatives.”

A wide array of vaccinations are of rising importance to public health as highlighted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education, timely and complete vaccination consistent with recommended schedules is of public health importance, as absent or incomplete vaccination may result in either suboptimal or lack of disease protection for that patient while also supporting herd immunity within the overall population. However, patients frequently fail to attain appropriate and timely vaccinations, including course completion for vaccines that require multiple doses and/or follow-on doses.

A recent analysis found that Medicare alone spent $106 billion on vaccine-preventable diseases over a 3-year period (2016–2018). More broadly, studies show that vaccines help to prevent up to 3 million deaths each year. Vaccine series completion, where patients are recommended to receive multiple doses, is a persistent challenge. Once initiating a vaccine series, dramatic patient attrition often occurs for subsequent doses. Individual and community protection that vaccines provide is compromised when these doses are missed or delayed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends vaccine outreach programs to improve vaccine series compliance.

The Inovalon ONE® Platform Vaccine Adherence Program leverages established healthcare ecosystem connectivity, data integration, normalization, and analyses across engaged health plan patients to assess clinical applicability as well as adherence to the applicable ACIP immunization schedule and guidelines. On behalf of the partnered health plans, identified patients are then contacted through omni-channel engagement modalities with information to educate and facilitate applicable vaccinations. The Inovalon ONE® Platform thereafter monitors ongoing data flows for data confirming subsequent treatment confirmations. The offering is provided in coordination with pharmaceutical companies, vaccine manufacturers, retail clinics, provider networks, and other related elements of the healthcare ecosystem, in collaboration with participating health plans to support a global focus on strengthening vaccine education and adherence initiatives.

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset, referred to as a Module, is informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the Platform’s modular design enables clients to integrate the Platform capabilities with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 565,000 clinical facilities, 324 million Americans, and 58 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

