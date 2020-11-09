Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry is bombarded with trend predictions. 10 Key Trends is the only source that will tell you the what, the why and the how.



What makes this report completely unique is that it is the only trend analysis on the business of nutrition & health that:

Explains and forecasts, using quantitative and qualitative data, the most important long-term growth trends, why they matter and where they are heading.

Sets out the strategy choices available for connecting your business to the growth trends. We describe 42 strategies that companies are following to create success.

Identifies which strategies are higher risk and which ones lower, which are established paths and which are emergent opportunities.

Shows how each strategy is developing, using real examples of companies and brands.

Enables you to see, using simple traffic light-style tables, which trends and strategies are most relevant to your category.

This report is designed to help you develop your own ideas about what your options are, and make well-informed decisions.

