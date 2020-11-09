Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 19 at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, November 9, 2020 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the markets close on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, November 19th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Passcode: 13712293

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142115

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

CONTACTS:

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com