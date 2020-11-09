New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Moving Services Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886911/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the moving services market in the US provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current USmarket scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in real estate agency, a rise in overseas employment and emigration, and an increase in corporate relocation. In addition, growth in real estate agencies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The moving services market in the US analysis includes end-user segment and type.



The moving services market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Corporate

• Military and government

• Others



By Type

• Full-service moving

• Partial service moving



This study identifies the implementation of CRM and engagement analytics in moving industries as one of the prime reasons driving the moving services market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in short-term assignments and niche service offerings by moving companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the moving services market in the US covers the following areas:

• Moving services market in the US sizing

• Moving services market in the US forecast

• Moving services market in the US industry analysis





