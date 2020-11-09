HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and to provide an update on the Bayan Khundii Gold Project. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q3-2020 Financial Statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form, available on the Company’s website or SEDAR.
Quotes from the Company:
“We made significant progress during the third quarter on our two core objectives of advancing the Bayan Khundii Gold Project (“Bayan Khundii” or “BK”) towards development and expanding high-grade gold resources in the Khundii Gold District,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO.
“The recently announced BK Feasibility Study results demonstrate the strong economics of the high-grade Project, employing conventional mining and processing techniques,” continued Mr. Akerley. “With the proceeds from the August 2020, C$20 million equity raise and the execution of a debt financing mandate letter with Export Development Canada, we have visibility to the funding required for development. Construction readiness activities are underway as we fast track to production on this foundational project.”
“On the resource expansion front, the first results from the 18,000 metre Khundii District Gold drill program launched in August were very positive,” concluded Mr. Akerley. “We intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold around the BK economic pit and at the Dark Horse prospect identified in late 2019. The second, 8,000 metre phase of this program kicked off last week and is scheduled to run through to the end of the year. We see the potential to meaningfully add resources in our Khundii Gold District through exploration given the multitude of high-potential targets on license and results to date.”
Q3-2020 Highlights and Subsequent Events:
Bayan Khundii Gold Project – 100% Erdene
• Announced positive results of the BK BFS on July 20 (results at US$1,400/oz gold price, unless noted):
• Commenced construction readiness activities for the Bayan Khundii Gold Project:
• Continued stakeholder engagement for the ESIA and the Mongolian statutory Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (“DEIA”):
• Obtained key permits and advanced regulatory approvals required for mine development:
Exploration
• Reported results from the first phase of the 18,000-metre Khundii Gold District exploration program:
Corporate
• Closed $20 million financing led by $15 million strategic investment from Eric Sprott on August 11, 2020:
• Announced conversion of US$5 million convertible loan held by the EBRD on October 9, 2020:
• Executed a mandate letter with EDC for the Bayan Khundii Project Finance
• Recorded a net loss of $3,871,340 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $638,379 for the comparative 2019 period:
About Erdene
Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. Erdene’s deposits are located in southwestern Mongolia’s Edren Terrane, within the Central Asian Orogenic Belt, host to some of the world’s largest gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company has been the leader in exploration in the region over the past decade and is responsible for the discovery of the Khundii Gold District with interests in three mining licenses and two exploration licenses hosting multiple high-grade gold and gold/base metal prospects, two of which are being considered for development: the 100%-owned Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar gold deposits.
Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
