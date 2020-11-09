Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotic Products - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire value chain of the probiotics industry mainly due to strict lockdown in several regions. However, the use of probiotics is increasing in this COVID-19 pandemic times mainly because the coronavirus directly affects the human's immune system and the use of probiotics has positive effects on the immune responses. Amid COVID-19, the demand for the global probiotics market is projected to increase by 7.5% Y-o-Y in 2020 to reach US$48.7 billion from an estimated at US$45.3 billion in 2019. Based on the application, demand for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements is expected to increase by 12.8% Y-o-Y in 2020 to reach US$8.2 billion due to the increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report reviews, analyses and projects the Probiotics market for global and the regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in USD. Asia-Pacific is the dominant market in the global Probiotics market with a lions-share of 43% in 2019 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of about 9% to reach US$35.8 billion by 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
The report analyzes the market for the following application segments of Probiotics:
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
Geographic Coverage
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. PROBIOTIC APPLICATIONS - A GLOBAL SNAPSHOT
2.1 Probiotic Functional Food & Beverages
2.2 Probiotic Dietary Supplements
2.3 Probiotic Animal Feed
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 Recent Study Shows Probiotics Can Aid with Childhood Obesity
3.2 Role of Probiotics amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
3.3 New Names for Significant Lactobacillus probiotics
3.4 Food Scientists Upcycle Unsold Bread into Gut-Friendly Probiotic Beverage
3.5 New Probiotic Drink Could Combat Antibiotic Resistance
3.6 Dead Probiotic May Be Effective Against Aging-Related Inflammation
3.7 C. butyricum Probiotic Supplement May Reduce Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Probiotics Market Overview by Product Segment
6.1.1 Probiotics Product Segment Market Overview by Global Region
6.1.1.1 Probiotic Bacteria
6.1.1.2 Probiotic Yeast
6.2 Global Probiotics Market Overview by Application Segment
6.2.1 Probiotic Application Market Overview by Global Region
6.2.1.1 Food & Beverages
6.2.1.2 Dietary Supplements
6.2.1.3 Animal feed
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6dykv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: