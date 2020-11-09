Tulsa, OK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) CEO Ron Brewer updates shareholders on 2020 fiscal year-end results and anticipated 2021 growth.



Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,

As we have finished our 2021 fiscal year and are moving into the 2021 fiscal year, RJD Green's management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the Company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions:

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services, and software that can integrate into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers.

Silex Holdings Division, which offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodeling contractor and retail customers.

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies.

In the past 12 months:

RJD Green’s Construction Products Division - Silex Holdings Inc.

In 2020 despite the pandemic and national economic issues, Silex Holdings experienced 9.9% revenue growth over 2019 and 27.1% over 2018, with 13.6% EBITDA. The history of continued growth has been enhanced by continued quality control enhancements and enlarged productivity capabilities that are supported by a sales and marketing team with a success history in the industry. These key components solidify Silex’s ability to create continued profitable growth and progress the expansion of the Silex Holdings business platform. RJD Green will continue to grow the division through internal growth and acquisition. Forecast for construction activities in 2021 is very positive, unless the eco-health issues create further issues than are currently ongoing. The 1st quarter, ending in November 2020, will have revenue over $1,200,000 with solidification of 2021 backlog continuing.

The commercial division continued its revenue growth and geographic expansion with new commercial contracts awarded Silex in 2020. Silex has procured an estimator / project manager, with extensive regional client relationships, to head the commercial efforts. Silex has projected a $500,000 increase in annual commercial annual sales for 2021.

Silex Holdings home builder business will continue to grow in 2021 with two significant revenue streams as primary focus in both markets serviced;

High-end custom homes ($1,000,000 to $20,000,000) will continue to offer increased revenues with greater profit margins.

Silex continues to service four national level homebuilders in both markets anchoring the homebuilder revenues and efficiency of production.

The compilation of various permit reporting outlets indicates the new home permits will sustain a 10% growth into 2021 barring severe economic upheaval, which gives Silex expectation of sustained residential builders profits from their primary revenue stream. Commercial projects planned in the regional market indicate continued growth in 2021 as well. Silex management feels the commercial sector will be a minimum of 25% of revenue in 2021, bringing a potential $500,000 to $1,000,000 in additional annual revenue. Over the next twenty-four months, this sector could equal the revenues generated annually in the residential new construction sector. The commercial market growth offers additional profitability and broadens the Company’s client and revenue base, which is very beneficial if an economic downturn were to occur.

RJD Green has completed a binding letter of intent with a regional fabrication company that is larger than Silex and offers multiple symmetries. The completed acquisition would create over $10,000,000 annual division revenue along with administrative and material purchasing cost savings.

Additional production computer automation has been added in 2021, which creates greater proficiency and quality of manufacturing.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "Silex continues its progression in solidifying long-term relationships with valued clients in the construction industry by providing a custom quality product with fast turnaround times on our clients' orders. The further establishment of the commercial market allows Silex Holdings to continue regional expansion creating ongoing profitable revenue while exploring appropriate acquisitions that would consolidate a larger six-state regional position."

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc.: IoSoft is fully launched; contracts are being serviced and creating revenues. The management of IoSoft feels confident that steady growth and income can be achieved in 2021 through organic growth and acquisition.

RJD Green Inc.'s Healthcare Services Division announced the Company has entered into a letter of intent with the first of a series of strategic medical billing acquisitions planned in 2021 and 2022. The sector typically offers 20% - 30% EBITDA earnings.

This sector offers two revenues to IoSoft: software processing and medical billing, along with revenues from the IoSoft medical software platforms from existing clients of the medical billing companies.

IoSoft's UPS™ platform is focused on improving the plans' security, management, and control over their payments process.

The IoSoft team has pioneered the development of virtual health care payment systems since 2006. IoSoft understands and has addressed many of the industry challenges and created the industry's most comprehensive problem solving, cost-effective medical payment system in today's market.

Building on its extensive experience, IoSoft is pleased to present its latest Unified Payment System™ (UPS). UPS begins with a Cloud-Based system interface that connects with all claim system technology and implemented in 30 days or less with no or minimal workflow changes. The software products can quickly and painlessly be customized to meet the particular needs of each account.

The Cloud-Based System provides a common portal, giving the Provider and Payor a standard Gateway that allows for more exceptional communication and a standard decision matrix.

UPS offers every type of available payment on the portal with enhancements to traditional payment types and patent-pending new technology with significant cost savings.

On average, the IoSoft UPS platform presents a 70 percent improvement over competitive payment system alternatives.

In 2021, IoSoft will commence broadening its sales efforts to include other markets where IoSoft has been approached by interested entities in markets such as hospitality and legal services where significant volume payment processing occurs.

Vincent Valentine, IoSoft Inc. President, states: "We are pleased to be continuing our efforts on existing agreements and reaching new business sectors and opportunities that create the diversity of our revenue streams.”

RJD Green is in discussions with other possible synergistic acquisition and merger candidates as we enter 2021 with a focus on completing an additional acquisition that extends "our services to healthcare companies" platform.

Earthlinc Environmental Division

RJD Green has accrued three very relevant proprietary green technologies.

Earthlinc Environmental Division is servicing an initial eighteen-month product development program utilizing Agrico's forestation program concerning animal waste.

Ron Brewer, CEO, states: "Through our Earthlinc Environmental Division, RJD Green has continued its contract for development services with Agrico that encompasses developing environmental products and services focused on animal waste. The contract focuses on creating services that are proprietary to Agrico. The two companies have agreed to create joint-venture efforts in the utilization of proprietary intellectual properties for services created.

“RJD Green has entered initial discussions with two environmental services companies, which offer green services and management capabilities to manage development of proprietary technologies previous acquired by Earthlinc Environmental.”

Merger and Acquisition

In 2020 RJDG found the M & A opportunities were very disrupted by the eco/health pandemic factors.

RJD Green is currently engaged in discussions with M & A opportunities, and actively exploring additional opportunities to complete the desired annual revenue growth to $20,000,000 and higher with ongoing growth opportunity. The company will maintain stringent cash-flow to acquisition value ratios necessary to create the best surety and returns for our equity partner participants, and our shareholders.

2020 Financial Results Snapshot Profit and Loss Revenue $4,310,275 Cost of Goods 2,739,303 Gross Profit $1,570,972 G & A 1,204,535 Net Operating Profit $366,490 EBITDA $481,513 Balance Sheet Current Assets $2,133,983 Long-term Assets 1,483,578 Total Assets $3,616,561 Liabilities Current Liabilities $1,827,472 Long-term Liabilities 331,100 Total Liabiliities $2,158,573 Shareholder Equity $1,457,989





We will continue to update our investors with progress reports in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.

In closing, the vision of RJD Green Inc. is clear. We have accomplished a great deal in creating the groundwork and stable platform for growth. We will continue to target creating accelerated growth through acquisitions that meet our growth criteria and are priced within appropriate cash-flow leverage. Our focus is to continue building a stable company with rapid growth potential, and we remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all RJD Green stakeholders.

We very much appreciate your support and interest in our continued growth efforts.

Sincerely,

Ron Brewer

CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

About RJD Green, Inc.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In the evaluation of such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

