Rosetta Stone Inc., a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., and Navajo Language Renaissance announced today the release of the mobile app for the popular Navajo language-learning software in use by Navajo in language revitalization. Though Navajo is the most-spoken Native American language north of Mexico (still spoken by more than 100,000 people), its use and fluency among younger generations is in dramatic decline. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 50 percent of Navajo ages 17 and under were able to speak their native language at all in 2000. The Rosetta Stone Navajo mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android will be available for use in Navajo Nation schools, homes and chapter houses in an effort to help reverse this decline.

The Rosetta Stone Navajo mobile app will be sold through Navajo Language Renaissance, a nonprofit group of Navajo educators from the tri-state area of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The original CD and online version of the software was released in 2010, with the endorsements of the Department of Diné Education and the Navajo Board of Education. More than one hundred Navajo contributed to the project by providing language expertise, photos, audio recordings and logistical and cultural support. All proceeds from the sale of the software go toward future initiatives to revitalize the Navajo language.

Rosetta Stone has developed software for several indigenous languages, including Chitimacha, Iñupiaq, Mohawk, Inuttitut, and Chickasaw.

To purchase the Navajo language-learning app please visit navajorenaissance.org.

