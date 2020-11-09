INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Della Rocca to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Della Rocca has been designated a Class I director and meets the Nasdaq independence standards. He will serve as an independent director on the Bid Review Committee and Compensation Committee. Mr. Della Rocca’s appointment increases the size of IEA’s Board of Directors to eight members.



Most recently, Mr. Della Rocca was as a partner at McKinsey & Company, retiring in 2020 after a six-year tenure with the firm. As partner, he led McKinsey’s major capital projects practice, serving clients on six continents. Prior to McKinsey, he was Chief Executive, Americas, at AECOM, a publicly traded E&C company, where he provided strategic and operational leadership in Canada, the U.S. and Latin/South America across the transportation, energy, environmental, water, buildings and industrial markets. Before AECOM, Mr. Della Rocca held numerous executive management roles at Halcrow Holdings, STV, Raytheon and Parsons Brinckerhoff, now WSP USA. Mr. Della Rocca received his BS and Masters of Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from St. John’s University. He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a highly qualified professional to our Board of Directors,” said Derek Glanvill, IEA’s Chairman of the Board. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that we have the right mix of experience and perspectives on our Board. On behalf of all of our directors, we look forward to working closely with Michael as we continue to position IEA for leadership in the renewable energy and specialty civil markets.”

