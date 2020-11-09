FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced a multi-year partnership with Pipeline, the leading training and mentorship platform for aspiring live streamers.



Both CORSAIR and Elgato have a long history of building and refining the tools needed to be a successful creator, and adding Pipeline’s unique education and community platform creates a set of services that will help any streamer kick-start their career.

Under the terms of the partnership, Elgato and Pipeline are offering a Streamer Starter Kit that includes a twelve-month Pipeline membership and three Elgato products: the Wave:1 microphone, Stream Deck Mini broadcast controller, and the newly launched Ring Light. The partnership will also see the launch of the Pipeline x CORSAIR Streamer Scholarship Program, a first-of-its-kind support system which will help amateur content creators go full-time, with financial support as well as new studio gear from CORSAIR and Elgato.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with CORSAIR and Elgato. They’ve been supportive of the Pipeline community since we launched last year, and this next step allows us to do even more to help aspiring streamers," said Stephen "Snoopeh" Ellis, Pipeline co-founder and former League of Legends pro. "Between the Streamer Starter Kit and our new Scholarship Program, we are creating the kind of opportunities for up-and-coming talent that I wish I had when I got started!"

Pipeline offers a multifaceted training program tailored for content creators who want to turn their passion into a career. From fundamentals that every aspiring streamer needs, to advanced skills required to run a Twitch or YouTube channel as a business, Pipeline’s curriculum comprises video tutorials, podcasts, weekly master class presentations, as well as live mentorship sessions led by streaming experts. With tools to promote collaboration, as well as discounts on professional services such as video editing and graphic/overlay design, Pipeline provides everything needed to learn and grow, whether you have one viewer or one thousand.

"Growing a channel is challenging and we know that many creators are searching for advice and support," said Julian Fest, VP and GM of Elgato. "Pipeline doesn’t just provide all the knowledge new streamers need in one place. They also offer personal training and critique, which is hard to find unless you’re well connected. We think bundling industry leading gear with exceptional coaching is a great way to give ambitious creators a leg up, and we’re excited to see them succeed."

By teaming up to provide premium production tools, a comprehensive education, and a supportive community in a single bundle, CORSAIR, Elgato, and Pipeline are opening the door for the next generation of content creators.

Availability and Pricing

The Streamer Starter Kit (Elgato Wave:1, Stream Deck Mini, Ring Light, and 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership) is immediately available at elgato.com/pipeline for $549.99.

A standalone 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership deal is also available for $299.99.

The Streamer Scholarship Program will launch its first cohort in January 2021, with applications available to all Pipeline members opening up in December 2020.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright © 2020 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:

Adrian Bedggood

adrian.bedggood@corsair.com

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com

510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a7b38c-11fb-42af-9b98-23263f3d8725

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1c71c72-31cc-4b35-8214-fb1bba106b9d