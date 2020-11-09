WESTON, FL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, and HomeToGo (‘HTG’), the world’s largest vacation rental search engine, have completed a direct integration to search and book Monaker available Alternative Lodging Rental (ALR) properties.

Individual travelers using HomeToGo’s powerful search engines now have seamless access through the MBE connection to all of Monaker’s instantly bookable ALR (commonly referred to as vacation rental) properties located in prime locations around the world.

As a globally trusted and recognized brand, travelers use HomeToGo to quickly search for and compare more than 18 million offers from more than 2,000 vacation home websites around the world. HomeToGo operates 43 websites in 23 countries and regions across Europe, America and Asia-Pacific. Historically, pre-pandemic, millions of loyal users searched for vacation rentals from condos and villas to castles and even treehouses. HomeToGo also owns and distributes properties through its popular travel brands including Tripping.com, CASAMUNDO, Wimdu, and EuroRelais.

The relationship between Monaker and HomeToGo began last year with testing property displays on the HomeToGo platform. Both Monaker and HomeToGo determined that a direct integration would provide a seamless and more accurate availability of the Monaker properties, with advantages for travelers and property owners.

“Increasingly, vacationers and travel operators are looking for instantly confirmed inventory bookings,” commented Patrick Andrae, CEO and co-founder of HomeToGo. “This deeper relationship with Monaker addresses this need by giving access to a wide array of instantly bookable vacation rental inventory. Now travelers who discover one of Monaker’s great property offers can simply click on a link to complete their desired booking seamlessly on HomeToGo’s platform.”

According to Monaker CEO, Bill Kerby: “When travel returns to its growth trajectory post-coronavirus, many believe consumers will be looking for more control over their accommodations in a way that only vacation and ALR rentals can provide. The typical hotel economic model is based on attracting a large number of guests into a dense location. However, HomeToGo and Monaker offer consumers more control over who they travel with and more control over their personal space.”

“The addition of HomeToGo to our group of travel distributors represents one of the largest platforms and global footprints to go live on our booking engine,” added Kerby. “HomeToGo’s massive global user base across multiple platforms now has more great choices when booking their vacation rentals.”

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo is the world's largest vacation rental search engine. On desktop, mobile, and via mobile app, HomeToGo compares over 18 million offers from more than 2,000 vacation home websites, including Airbnb, Booking.com, VRBO, TripAdvisor and HomeAway. From condos and villas to castles and treehouses, it finds the perfect accommodation for your next trip worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Patrick Andrae, Wolfgang Heigl and Nils Regge, HomeToGo employs more than 250 people and operates 43 websites in 23 countries and regions in Europe, America and Asia-Pacific. The company owns the brands Tripping.com, CASAMUNDO, Wimdu, and EuroRelais. HomeToGo’s investors include Insight Venture Partners, Lakestar, Princeville Global, Acton Capital Partners, DN Capital, Global Founders Capital, Perpetual Investors and Mojo Capital. For more information, visit hometogo.com

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is an innovative technology-driven company focused on delivering inventory and booking solutions for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. Monaker’s proprietary Booking Engine (MBE) is designed to provide connected partners’ access to search, instantly confirm property availability, and to book vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies a platform to dynamically package and sell alternative lodging rentals. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter @MonakerGroup

