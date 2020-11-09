New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forging Presses Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796580/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of forging over casting, use of servo press in forging machines and technological developments. In addition, benefits of forging over casting is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The forging presses market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The forging presses market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of hybrid forging techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the forging presses market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of IoT with forging technology and development of first-ever all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



