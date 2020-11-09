New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793535/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the capillary electrophoresis market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R&D expenditure and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. In addition, increasing R&D expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The capillary electrophoresis market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The capillary electrophoresis market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Academic institutes and CROs

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the greater use of NGS as one of the prime reasons driving the capillary electrophoresis market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the capillary electrophoresis market covers the following areas:

• Capillary electrophoresis market sizing

• Capillary electrophoresis market forecast

• Capillary electrophoresis market industry analysis





